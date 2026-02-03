Arizona State Offers 4-Star 2027 Lineman

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff are coming off a successful weekend on the recruiting trail, hosting several of their top 2027 targets on campus in Tempe.

While most of the Sun Devils’ recruiting efforts were focused on the visit weekend, Dillingham and company continued targeting other talented 2027 prospects, including extending an offer to a four-star defensive lineman who’s one of the fastest-rising recruits in the country.

Sun Devils Extend Offer to Fast-Rising 2027 Defensive Lineman

On Jan. 29, Arizona State extended an offer to Ezekiel Ayangbile, a four-star defensive lineman from Langham Creek High School in Houston, Texas. He shared on X that the Sun Devils had offered him, writing, “Very blessed to receive an offer from [Arizona State Football]!!!”

Ayangbile is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 cycle and was pursued by several programs throughout his sophomore and junior seasons at Langham Creek. However, his recruitment has recently exploded, and he’s become one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country.

Since Jan. 20, Ayangbile has picked up offers from 14 new programs: Stanford, Nebraska, Miami, UNLV, Texas, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Kentucky, UCLA, Ohio State, North Texas, Oklahoma State, and now Arizona State.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Despite all the new programs entering the race for Ayangbile, his recruitment remains wide open. If Arizona State can make a strong early impression on the four-star defensive lineman, the Sun Devils should be able to position themselves as a contender in his recruitment.

Heading into the 2027 cycle, defensive lineman was one of Arizona State’s top needs, and Ayanbile would be a massive addition to the Sun Devils’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 235 overall player in the country, the No. 27 defensive lineman, and the No. 34 prospect from Texas.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Elijah O'Neal (9) and linebacker Jordan Crook (8) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While it won’t be easy to pull Ayanbile out of his home state, Dillingham has established a strong pipeline in Texas throughout his tenure as Arizona State’s head coach. In the 2026 cycle alone, seven of the Sun Devils’ 19 signees were from the state.

With so many programs targeting Ayanbile, Arizona State will face heavy competition for the young defensive lineman. Still, he hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. If Dillingham and company continue making progress with him in the coming months, they should be able to compete for one of the nation’s top defensive linemen.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .