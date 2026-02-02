Sun Devils Offer 4-Star 2028 Wide Receiver

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have had a successful month on the high school recruiting trail, targeting and making progress with several of the nation's top prospects.

While the Sun Devils are primarily focused on the 2027 recruiting cycle, they have started pursuing a few prospects in the 2028 cycle, recently extending an offer to a four-star wide receiver and a top-70 overall player in the class.

Arizona State Extends Offer to Elite 2028 Wideout

On Jan. 29, Arizona State extended an offer to Jaylen Addai, a four-star wide receiver in the 2028 class from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas. He shared on X that the Sun Devils' offer came after a conversation with cornerbacks coach Bryan Carrington.

“After speaking with Coach Carrington, I’m honored to receive an offer from [Arizona State Football],” Addai wrote.

Addai is one of the top wide receivers in the 2028 class and the son of former LSU and Indianapolis Colts running back Joseph Addai. He’s coming off an impressive sophomore season at Shadow Creek, where, according to his X, he totaled 38 catches, 771 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Malik McClain (12) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although Addai drew interest from several Power Four schools last season, his recruitment has exploded over the past few weeks. Since Jan. 21, the Shadow Creek star has earned offers from 13 new programs, including Alabama, Texas, Oregon, Ohio State, and now Arizona State.

It’s still early in Addai’s process, but a few schools are already standing out in his recruitment. The four-star wideout took an unofficial visit to Ohio State last fall, and with LSU being his father’s alma mater, the Tigers are expected to be heavily in the mix for him as well.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Arizona State will face stiff competition to land him, the good news for the Sun Devils is that Addai’s recruitment remains wide open, giving Dillingham and his staff plenty of time to gain ground on the other schools pursuing him.

Addai would be a massive addition to Arizona State’s 2028 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 66 overall player in the country, the No. 10 wide receiver, and the No. 6 prospect from Texas.

With some of the nation’s top programs pursuing him, Arizona State currently faces an uphill battle in Addai’s recruitment. Still, if Dillingham and company can continue making progress with him in the coming months, the Sun Devils should be able to position themselves as serious contenders for one of the top overall players in the 2028 class.

