Arizona State Offers 5-Star 2028 Wide Receiver

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have been hitting the high school recruiting trail hard over the past few weeks, as they continue to pursue several of the nation’s top recruits.

While the Sun Devils have primarily focused on the 2027 cycle, Dillingham and company have also been targeting a few elite prospects in the 2028 class, including recently extending an offer to a five-star wide receiver.

Sun Devils Extend Offer to Elite 2028 Wide Receiver

On Feb. 4, Arizona State extended an offer to Braylon Clark, a five-star wide receiver from Charlotte Country Day High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He shared on X that the Sun Devils had offered him and thanked Dillingham and his staff for the opportunity.

“Blessed and honored to receive an offer from [Arizona State Football],” Clark wrote. “Thank you [Kenny Dillingham], [Hines Ward], and the entire ASU staff.”

Although he’s only a sophomore, Clark has already received offers from more than 30 Division I programs and is being heavily pursued by several Power Four schools, including Alabama, Ohio State, and South Carolina.

Braylon Clark, Charlotte Country Day wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark has established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the country and is coming off a strong sophomore season at Charlotte Country Day, where, according to his X, he recorded 65 catches for 1,093 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The 6’3”, 185-pound wideout would be a massive addition to the Sun Devils’ 2028 class. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 13 overall player in the country, the No. 4 wide receiver, and the No. 1 prospect from North Carolina.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although numerous schools are already pursuing Clark, he’s still a ways away from making a decision, and Arizona State should have plenty of time to make up ground in the five-star wide receiver’s recruitment.

Dillingham and his staff appear to be making wide receiver a priority in the 2028 cycle, as Clark is the second prospect the Sun Devils have offered at the position in the past few days, joining 4-star Jaylen Addai.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While it’s far from a guarantee that Arizona State will be able to land either prospect, extended offers to them this early in their processes should help the Sun Devils stand out in their recruitments down the line.

If the Sun Devils can make a strong early impression on Clark and continue to make progress with him in the coming months, they should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.

