Arizona State Offers Pair of Quarterback Prospects

Over the past few weeks, college coaching staffs across the country have shifted their focus from the 2026 college football transfer window back to the high school recruiting trail.

While Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff’s primary focus remains on the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Sun Devils have also been active in future cycles, recently extending offers to a pair of quarterbacks from the 2028 and 2029 classes.

Sun Devils Offer 2028 and 2029 QBs

In the last few days, Arizona State has extended offers to two quarterback recruits: Thomas Heffner, a 2028 prospect from Melrose High School in Memphis, Tennessee, and Marcus Washington, a 2029 prospect from Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While it's still very early in Heffner and Washington's processes, they have already emerged as among the top quarterback recruits in the country. They would be welcome additions to Arizona State's 2028 and 2029 classes, respectively. Here's a closer look at both signal-callers and where the Sun Devils currently stand in their recruitments.

More on Thomas Heffner

Heffner is a 6’1”, 195-pound quarterback prospect whose recruitment has steadily gained traction over the past few months. Although he doesn’t hold a star rating from 247Sports or Rivals, he’s coming off a strong year at Melrose, where, according to his X, he threw for 2,048 yards and 32 touchdowns and added 469 yards and 8 scores on the ground.

Arizona State is the first Power Four school to offer Heffner. Although the Sun Devils’ offer comes early in the young quarterback’s process, it should allow Dillingham and Company to build an early lead in his recruitment before other programs get involved.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

More on Marcus Washington

Washington is a 6’3”, 190-pound quarterback prospect who has already established himself as one of the top recruits in the 2029 class. Although he also doesn’t hold a star rating from 247Sports or Rivals, he had a terrific start to his high school career at Cajon in 2025, where, according to his X, he threw for 2,235 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 691 yards and nine scores.

Arizona State is the fourth Division I program to extend an offer to Washington, joining Arizona, Hawaii, and Syracuse. Although it’s still early in his recruitment, he’s expected to be among the top quarterbacks in the 2029 cycle, so offering him at this stage of his process should help the Sun Devils’ chances of landing him down the line.

