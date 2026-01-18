Arizona State Takes Home Visit With Top 2027 Target

With the college football offseason underway, coaching staffs across the country have been focusing on the high school recruiting trail as the battles for some of the top prospects in the 2027 class intensify.

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham are in contention to land several elite 2027 prospects, including a four-star offensive lineman whom the Sun Devils’ offensive line coach Saga Tuitele recently took an in-home visit with.

Saga Tuitele Visits Four-Star 2027 Offensive Lineman

One of Arizona State’s top targets throughout the 2027 cycle has been Jake Hildebrand, a four-star offensive tackle from Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona. On Friday, Tuitele traveled to Chandler for an in-home visit with the young offensive lineman, who later spoke about the experience on X.

Thank you @CoachTuitele for the home visit. Had such a wonderful time spending time getting to know you more and learning more about @ASUFootball and the exciting things happening at @ASU. #ForksUp @bashagridiron @bashafootball @CoachTKelly1 @CoachBabcock_ pic.twitter.com/2RhsEaZWCi — Jake Hildebrand (@JakeH_2027) January 17, 2026

"Thank you [Coach Tuitele] for the home visit," Hildebrand wrote. "Had such a wonderful time spending time getting to now you more and learning more about [ASU Football] and the exciting things happening at [ASU]."

Tuitele’s home visit with Hilebrand comes at a crucial time in his recruitment, as on Jan. 1, the four-star offensive tackle narrowed his list to ten schools, naming Arizona State alongside Alabama, Indiana, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and Utah.

Arizona State Sun Devils OL coach Saga Tuitele instructs his players during spring football practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on March 16, 2023. Ncaa Football Asu Spring Football Practice | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Sun Devils have pursued Hildebrand for over two years and have hosted him in Tempe for several unofficial visits. Although Arizona State is the hometown school in his recruitment, several other programs are standing out to him, and his decision will likely come down to the wire.

As of right now, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) gives the Sun Devils the best chance to land Hildebrand at 23.5%, with Texas A&M and Oregon as close seconds.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tuitele’s home visit with him and his family likely further boosted ASU’s standing, which could prove to be significant for Dillingham and company as Hildebrand gets closer to announcing his commitment.

Hildebrand is one of the most highly coveted recruits in the 2027 cycle and would be a massive addition to Arizona State’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 114 overall prospect in the country, the No. 11 offensive tackle, and the No. 2 prospect from Arizona.

Basha tackles Dajohn Yarborough (75) and Jake Hildebrand (74) sit on the bench after another rushing touchdown against Brophy Prep during a game at Central High School in Phoenix on Aug. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of now, there’s no timeline for Hildebrand's decision. Still, he’ll likely commit to a school in the next few months, and the recent home visit should help Arizona State strengthen its chances of landing one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 class.

