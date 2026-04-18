Projecting Wide Receiver Depth for ASU As Spring Ends

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into the 2026 season looking to replace one of the most productive players in the history of the program, Jordyn Tyson.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham and WR coach Hines Ward did an unbelievable job of recalibrating the room over the offseason - the results are being displayed during spring practices.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The plethora of quality wide receivers has yielded spirited competition for depth-chart positioning - ASU on SI picks the favorites to be on the two-deep as spring winds down below.

Starting

Miller is a shoo-in as a starting player, as there are several areas in which he can be compared to Tyson. Miller is a versatile route runner, has incredible YAC ability, and is a willing run blocker.

His average of over 18 yards per catch last season also seems to be an ideal fit playing alongside QB Cutter Boley, who possesses a rocket arm.

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reed Harris

Harris has stood out on the page since the first day of spring practices in mid-March. The 6'5" receiver averages over 20 yards per catch for his career and is now moving from one of the least optimal situations in Power Four into one of the better.

Harris' build, route running fluidity, and ability to high-point the ball in various scenarios make him one of the most fearsome receivers in the Big 12 heading into September.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiden Vines-Bright

Vines-Bright has stood out since the first day of spring in his own right. The local profile is very fluid in the short game, has consistently displayed strong hands, and has grasped the offense more than well enough to be the starting slot this campaign.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reserves

Jalen Moss

Moss has been incredibly impressive over the last two weeks of practice, but Vines-Bright has been more consistent throughout spring. Still, the senior transfer out of Fresno State is poised to build off of an elite final game of the 2025 season, where he accrued over 120 yards through the air against Duke.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Derek Eusebio

Eusebio has missed all of spring due to injury, but the 2025 All-Big 12 honorable mention selection will likely see the field in a meaningful manner this season.

San Tan Charter's Uriah Neloms (1) scrambles out of the pocket against Scottsdale Christian Academy on Aug 23, 2024 at Scottsdale Christian HS football stadium in Phoenix. Neloms, an Arizona State commit at wide receiver, stepped into the quarterback role at San Tan this season. | Owen Ziliak / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Neloms has been a breakout star of spring himself, which continues the trend of receivers standing out as a whole. While players such as Jaren Hamilton and Cory Butler Jr. are talented, it seems as if Neloms' frame and consistent performances in practice are separating him at this moment in the two-deep.

Arizona State wide receiver Uriah Neloms (81) runs a drill during football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Aug 1, 2025. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images