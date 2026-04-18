Projecting Wide Receiver Depth for ASU As Spring Ends
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into the 2026 season looking to replace one of the most productive players in the history of the program, Jordyn Tyson.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham and WR coach Hines Ward did an unbelievable job of recalibrating the room over the offseason - the results are being displayed during spring practices.
The plethora of quality wide receivers has yielded spirited competition for depth-chart positioning - ASU on SI picks the favorites to be on the two-deep as spring winds down below.
Starting
Miller is a shoo-in as a starting player, as there are several areas in which he can be compared to Tyson. Miller is a versatile route runner, has incredible YAC ability, and is a willing run blocker.
His average of over 18 yards per catch last season also seems to be an ideal fit playing alongside QB Cutter Boley, who possesses a rocket arm.
Reed Harris
Harris has stood out on the page since the first day of spring practices in mid-March. The 6'5" receiver averages over 20 yards per catch for his career and is now moving from one of the least optimal situations in Power Four into one of the better.
Harris' build, route running fluidity, and ability to high-point the ball in various scenarios make him one of the most fearsome receivers in the Big 12 heading into September.
- Raiden Vines-Bright
Vines-Bright has stood out since the first day of spring in his own right. The local profile is very fluid in the short game, has consistently displayed strong hands, and has grasped the offense more than well enough to be the starting slot this campaign.
Reserves
- Jalen Moss
Moss has been incredibly impressive over the last two weeks of practice, but Vines-Bright has been more consistent throughout spring. Still, the senior transfer out of Fresno State is poised to build off of an elite final game of the 2025 season, where he accrued over 120 yards through the air against Duke.
- Derek Eusebio
Eusebio has missed all of spring due to injury, but the 2025 All-Big 12 honorable mention selection will likely see the field in a meaningful manner this season.
Neloms has been a breakout star of spring himself, which continues the trend of receivers standing out as a whole. While players such as Jaren Hamilton and Cory Butler Jr. are talented, it seems as if Neloms' frame and consistent performances in practice are separating him at this moment in the two-deep.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.