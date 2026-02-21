Hines Ward Continues to be Invaluable to Arizona State Football

TEMPE -- Hines Ward has become one of the most influential figures within the scope of the Arizona State football over the last two seasons.

Ward replaced Ra'Shaad Samples as wide receivers coach in April of 2024 after the latter departed to Oregon following one year on the role. The former brought an extensive pedigree to the table, including a lengthy NFL career that yielded over 12,000 receiving yards in over the course of 14 seasons.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham certainly recognizes the value that Ward brings to the table in an all-encompassing manner, expressing as much in an appearance on a local radio show on Thursday.

Ward's Impact in Tempe is Clear

One of the Ward's coaching tactics that Dillingham has praised the most is the 49 year old's insistence to be excellent on a regular basis.

The development of Jordyn Tyson into a likely first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft is also something that's difficult to ignore.

"He cannot handle minimum expectations. You either do or you do not. There is no try with him. It's you figure it out. This is the standard... And then when NFL scouts come in and there's articles written about the most fundamentally sound wide receiver in the draft is Jordyn Tyson, yeah, you're like, Oh, his coach is Hines Ward.

Ward's career accomplishments, approach to coaching, and tangible success in developing Tyson have contributed heavily in being able to draw multiple high-level players at the position into Tempe for the 2026 season. Omarion Miller and Reed Harris both stated that Ward was indeed a major factor in moving on from their previous schools - which seems to be a trend that future recruits will follow.

"I mean, he just has an aura about himself, and through it all, he's humble, and he's a great person. He's completely changing the game when it comes to this is where you want to come if you want to be a if you want to be a wide out and get developed and not get told how great you are, but to get pushed to be how great you can be."

Ward's consistent approach and demand to push players to the limits of how great they can be has truly extended beyond Tyson, although that is the most glaring example. Derek Eusebio went from a walk-on within the structure of the roster to an All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2025. Malik McClain emerged as true downfield threat over the last two months of the season. Jalen Moss is going into the 2026 season as one of the best slot receivers in the conference.

The potential for both Miller and Harris to be drafted high in the 2027/28 drafts opens the door for even more success on the recruiting trail, while promising underclassmen such as Uriah Neloms have potential to become the next success story in Tempe.

The Sun Devils are in great hands with Ward in what will hopefully be a long and fruitful partnership.

