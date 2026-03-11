Arizona State Reveals Starting Lineup Ahead of Iowa State Tilt

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (17-15, 7-11 Big 12) are facing their potential final stand this season against the #7 Iowa State Cyclones (24-6, 12-6) on Wednesday in round two of the Big 12 tournament.

The Sun Devils took down 13-seed Baylor in the first round on Tuesday to keep their season alive, but Iowa State presents a completely different challenge, as evidenced by the Cyclones' 86-65 win over the Sun Devils last Saturday.

Regardless of the previous outcome, head coach Bobby Hurley went with the same starting unit that has aided in a late-season surge and has provided hope for a bright future for the program.

Sun Devils Reveal Official Starting Lineup

Moe Odum

Noah Meeusen

Andrija Grbovic

Santiago Trouet

Massamba Diop

Odum had a relatively quiet game against Baylor, as the senior guard only scored 9 points - the leadership that he continues to provide has become invaluable at all times. Odum still has an opportunity to continue climbing up ASU's single-season assist leaderboard as well.

Meeusen had his best offensive games in weeks on Tuesday, knocking down three of five three-point attempts and dishing out three assists in the process. The hope is that the Belgian combo guard will continue to display his two-way prowess against a balanced Iowa State backcourt.

Grbovic was the catalyst of Arizona State's win on Tuesday in many ways. The 6'11 forward connected on six of his seven field goal attempts, while also securing one block and steal along the way. The Montenegro native did all of this in just 19 minutes, and will look to make a similar impact again today. Trouet continues to improve by the game as a presence down low, with another nine rebound performance to show for the growth that has been made. The junior did turn the ball over four times on Tuesday, so that will be an area of focus in this game.

Diop's 11-point performance on Tuesday was relatively tame compared to what had been seen previously, but that is largely a testamanet to how well the freshman has played down the stretch. The native of Senegal has an opportunity to have a massive performance on Wednesday against an Iowa State front-line that isn't as tall or physical as he can be.

The Sun Devils will continue to have nine available players on Wednesday, as Anthony "Pig" Johnson, Allen Mukeba, Bryce Ford, and Trevor Best will all be eligible to come off of the bench.

Arizona State and Iowa State are set to square off shortly in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN.

