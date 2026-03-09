Arizona State Conference Tournament Hub: Schedule, Bracket, Predictions

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils (16-15, 7-11 Big 12) are set to face a quick turnaround after losing to top-10 ranked Iowa State on Saturday - the team will take part in day one of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday.

The odds are once again stacked against Hurley and his scrappy squad heading into the five-day event, as the team will likely need to win several games to build an at-large tournament case, but don't count out this team until the clock strikes zero.

Arizona State's Bracket Placement, Scheduled Game Times Revealed

Arizona State earned the 12 seed after losing to Iowa State - they would have been the 11 seed with a matchup against Oklahoma State had they won.

Now, ASU is the designated home team against 13 seed Baylor - a team that defeated the Sun Devils 73-68 in Waco, Texas on February 21. The Bears have two high-ceiling players in sophomore guard Cameron Carr and freshman Tounde Yessoufou, as well as a battle-tested coach in Scott Drew, who has been elite in these scenarios for years.

Arizona State forward Andrija Grbović (14) gathers Bryce Ford (4) and Moe Odum (5) during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State and Baylor play at 9:30 A.M. AZT on Tuesday, with the game being an ESPN+ exclusive broadcast. The Sun Devils would play at 9:30 A.M. on Wednesday and Thursday as well - if they were to win in each of the first two days in Kansas City. Iowa State and Texas Tech would be the opponents in this case.

Player to Watch in Tournament: Noah Meeusen

The sophomore from Belgium has struggled offensively during the final stretch of the season, but has flashed real upside as a secondary ball-handler, on-ball playmaker, and impressive shot-maker. The 6'5" combo guard has made his biggest mark this season, as he currently ranks inside the top five in single-season program history in defensive box plus/minus.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) shoots the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

If Meeusen's shotmaking and nifty playmaking make a return to compliment the incredible defensive prowess, the Sun Devils absolutely have an opportunity to make a deep run this week.

Predicting How Far ASU Goes in Tournament

Arizona State would win the entire tournament with five wins in as many days in an ideal world.

Unfortunately, this isn't an ideal world, and ASU has the odds stacked against them to shock the college basketball world. Arizona State will exact revenge on Baylor and did show the ability to give Iowa State fits, but they will ultimately fall in day two on Wednesday against the Cyclones.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) celebrates with guard Maurice Odum (5) against the Utah Utes in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

