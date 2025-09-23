Sun Devils’ Safety Poised to Step Up Again
TEMPE -- Xavion Alford's absence continues to be one of the major storylines of the early part of the Arizona State season - the Sun Devils and head coach Kenny Dillingham fortunately hold a worthy backup plan in place in 2025.
Alford was ruled out of the Texas State game in Week 3 and is currently dealing with a 'multi-week' injury per Dillingham - he was once again ruled out for this Friday's battle against TCU with little hesitation.
Enter Adrian "Boogie" Wilson - a Washington State transfer who thoroughly impressed during offseason camps and practices. The talented safety is finally getting his opportunity to shine in higher snap shares, and Dillingham is thrilled with what he has seen to this point
Dillingham on Wilson - per Monday press conference:
- "Boogie's been playing really well for us, you know, he had a really nice him and (Myles) Rowser together had a really nice tackle, which created a takeaway on the football game, which was critical. So I'm glad we have Boogie."
- "You know, last year we kind of got through the season without injuries, which is nice. This year, not so much dinged up pretty early, with some final players dig down, you know, even throughout spring ball, but it was good to get Zac Swanson back this last week. He got little reps this last week, so hopefully that continues to trend. But, yeah, but he's been great."
Wilson and Rowser form a duo that isn't as battle-tested as when Alford, the described leader of the defense, is active, but the former is very capable of making game-changing plays in his own right.
On another note, Swanson's return provides a major boost to an Arizona State defensive line that is already extremely deep and talented - Swanson is the perfect complement to what might be the best run defense in the Big 12.
Arizona State is set to face TCU in Tempe on Friday night - both Wilson and Swanson will be key players in the seismic conference matchup.
