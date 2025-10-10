Exploring How Sam Leavitt, Receivers Can Defeat Utah
TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the ways that QB Sam Leavitt and his receivers can defeat a standout Utah Utes defense on Saturday.
Below is a partial transcript of Leavitt's conversation with media on Tuesday.
On Playing in Inclement Weather
“Yeah, I mean, obviously it's different. I do change up a couple things. Kind of like to keep that my secret. But, you know, I grew up in Oregon, like I said, one of the rainiest states. So thrown in that all off season. And you know, even during the season, nothing I'm not used to.”
On Red Zone Struggles
“Yeah, couple protection errors. We just got to be more disciplined in our route running. And, you know, I got to fit certain balls you kind of take, take better window chances. You know, high in the back, low in the front. Just really try to force some windows. I feel like I'm trying to scramble a little bit too much in those situations. I'll take that on myself. But, you know, it's been an emphasis, and we've gone about it in the right way, pretty excited about our plan.”
On Utah’s Defense
“It's been the same, you know, for the last 20 years. You know, they're really tough and small team. They're really good at what they do. Play a lot of, man, you know that they have their oddities off that you know, bringing their bringing their smack to the field, playing two trap, you know, playing the three deep, two under, getting into the third down stuff."
"They do a good job. Last year they got me on a cover zero, left one, you know, they played the post safety on the back. So we'll be ready for stuff like that.”
On Jalen Moss’s Return
“Yeah, he's good player. He just has to, you know, kind of get back into things. He's been out for a little bit, so I'm excited too.”
On Changing Focus As Season Moves On
“For sure, kind of tried to tailor off on that I wasn't playing as well, and it brought some stress. And no, I kind of remember not I'm not doing this for the accolades and all those things, just the talk kind of puts you in that mindset. So got out of that and just started coming out here, enjoying the day, the beautiful weather out here, and being around my team. So just blessed to be the situation I am.”
