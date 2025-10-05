All Sun Devils

Previewing Top Individual Utah Players for ASU's Week 7 Game

The Sun Devils are in for a serious challenge in the week ahead.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs for a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the fourth quarter at Mountain America Stadium.
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs for a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the fourth quarter at Mountain America Stadium. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devil football program was the beneficiary of an off week in the sixth set of games in the 2025 college football season.

The focus now lies solely on the Utah Utes in week seven of the season. The road trip to Salt Lake City is not only setting the Sun Devils up to play in a challenging environment, but it's also slotting the team in a game against a very talented Utah offense that is fundamentally different from the prior season.

Arizona State on SI explores a small number of players that will undoubtedly challenge Brian Ward's defense this coming Saturday.

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Spencer Fano, Caleb Lomu

Fano and Lomu have experienced some struggles in the early stages of the season, but both tackles remain projected first-round NFL draft picks.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham recognizes the challenges both present during his media availability last Wednesday - even re-revealing that he recruited both during his time as a coach at Oregon (Fano) and Arizona State (Lomu) - the pass rush is surely to be tested by both.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

"They're both first round draft picks. That's a pretty good challenge. They block well, you know, they play elements of tackle, and they're good blockers. Usually don't want to go versus that. I actually recruit both. They recruit Spencer to Oregon. Unbelievable kid, unbelievable family. And you know, number two or number one, however you spin it is from here. We recruited him and tried to flip him my first year here, Lomu. So they're both really good players, both really good families, both really good people. So I kind of wish we got them both once one went to Oregon. I wish the other guy came here. We didn't have to play him. But they're both in Utah, and they placed him. Student first rounders."

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on against TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Lomu and Fano are dynamic, sturdy, athletic tackles that both protect the dynamic quarterback that is to be mentioned and opens rushing lanes for the pair of quality running backs on the roster.

Devon Dampier

Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) looks to pass while being pressured by West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Braden Siders (10) during the first quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Dampier was a 2023 recruit out of Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, originally playing at the University of New Mexico for two seasons before transferring to Utah to be the starting quarterback.

Defensive coordinator Brian Ward is well aware that the rising star can impact the game in a myriad of ways - including with his much-improved arm around a physical Utah offensive front.

ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward works with his team during a spring practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on March 14, 2023. Football Asu Spring / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

"He's a he's a really good athlete. I'm really familiar with him. I recruited briefly when I was at Wazoo I came down here and watched him work out when he's at Saguaro, playing for Coach Jason Mohns. He's athletic. He plays like he's the best player on the field. Plays with a lot of confidence. They got a big online they got a really good offensive line. Probably got four or five guys playing the NFL on that offensive line. They're always being in physically tight areas, and their skill players are just really efficient, effective players. So it's a unique speed on offense, and it's gonna be a challenge for us."

Sep 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) looks to pass against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

These were the words of Ward following last Tuesday's practice - and he is entirely correct.

Coach Dillingham even alluded to how challenging preparing for Utah's offense is - a large piece of that is Dampier's aforementioned improvement as a passer, coupled with his trademark legs that translated to a 20-touchdown season on the ground in 2024.

Do not discount the damage Dampier can and will do in this game.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Dallen Bentley

Bentley appears to be the next tight end to come out of Utah, fully breaking out this season after a pair of quiet years prior.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) scores a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The dual-threat TE was arguably the most impactful player on offense in the loss to Texas Tech, and caught a touchdown in the win over West Virginia.

The Sun Devil defense has potential to be challenged by Bentley - expect Jordan Crook and Keyshaun Elliott to get a substantial amount of coverage reps in pass down scenarios,

Arizona State-Utah is set for a 7:15 P.M. Arizona time kickoff on Saturday night from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) and Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) celebrate in the second quarter between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.

Published
