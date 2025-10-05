Previewing Top Individual Utah Players for ASU's Week 7 Game
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devil football program was the beneficiary of an off week in the sixth set of games in the 2025 college football season.
The focus now lies solely on the Utah Utes in week seven of the season. The road trip to Salt Lake City is not only setting the Sun Devils up to play in a challenging environment, but it's also slotting the team in a game against a very talented Utah offense that is fundamentally different from the prior season.
Arizona State on SI explores a small number of players that will undoubtedly challenge Brian Ward's defense this coming Saturday.
Spencer Fano, Caleb Lomu
Fano and Lomu have experienced some struggles in the early stages of the season, but both tackles remain projected first-round NFL draft picks.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham recognizes the challenges both present during his media availability last Wednesday - even re-revealing that he recruited both during his time as a coach at Oregon (Fano) and Arizona State (Lomu) - the pass rush is surely to be tested by both.
"They're both first round draft picks. That's a pretty good challenge. They block well, you know, they play elements of tackle, and they're good blockers. Usually don't want to go versus that. I actually recruit both. They recruit Spencer to Oregon. Unbelievable kid, unbelievable family. And you know, number two or number one, however you spin it is from here. We recruited him and tried to flip him my first year here, Lomu. So they're both really good players, both really good families, both really good people. So I kind of wish we got them both once one went to Oregon. I wish the other guy came here. We didn't have to play him. But they're both in Utah, and they placed him. Student first rounders."
Lomu and Fano are dynamic, sturdy, athletic tackles that both protect the dynamic quarterback that is to be mentioned and opens rushing lanes for the pair of quality running backs on the roster.
Devon Dampier
Dampier was a 2023 recruit out of Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, originally playing at the University of New Mexico for two seasons before transferring to Utah to be the starting quarterback.
Defensive coordinator Brian Ward is well aware that the rising star can impact the game in a myriad of ways - including with his much-improved arm around a physical Utah offensive front.
"He's a he's a really good athlete. I'm really familiar with him. I recruited briefly when I was at Wazoo I came down here and watched him work out when he's at Saguaro, playing for Coach Jason Mohns. He's athletic. He plays like he's the best player on the field. Plays with a lot of confidence. They got a big online they got a really good offensive line. Probably got four or five guys playing the NFL on that offensive line. They're always being in physically tight areas, and their skill players are just really efficient, effective players. So it's a unique speed on offense, and it's gonna be a challenge for us."
These were the words of Ward following last Tuesday's practice - and he is entirely correct.
Coach Dillingham even alluded to how challenging preparing for Utah's offense is - a large piece of that is Dampier's aforementioned improvement as a passer, coupled with his trademark legs that translated to a 20-touchdown season on the ground in 2024.
Do not discount the damage Dampier can and will do in this game.
Dallen Bentley
Bentley appears to be the next tight end to come out of Utah, fully breaking out this season after a pair of quiet years prior.
The dual-threat TE was arguably the most impactful player on offense in the loss to Texas Tech, and caught a touchdown in the win over West Virginia.
The Sun Devil defense has potential to be challenged by Bentley - expect Jordan Crook and Keyshaun Elliott to get a substantial amount of coverage reps in pass down scenarios,
Arizona State-Utah is set for a 7:15 P.M. Arizona time kickoff on Saturday night from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
