Arizona State Schedules Visits With Pair of Highly Touted Transfers

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are officially beyond the 2025 season - with head coach Kenny Dillingham and staff placing their undivided attention on building the 2026 roster despite the season being eight months away.

That work began with the transfer portal opening on January 2, with the program facing an expected departure from QB Sam Leavitt, while RB Raleek Brown made a shocking move by entering the portal despite declaring for the NFL draft two weeks ago.

The Sun Devils have also reportedly scheduled visits with high-level transfers in what has potential to be a fruitful season of securing transfers for Dillingham - this starts with redshirt freshman QB Cutter Boley, who was reported to be an entrant into the portal on Thursday.

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported on Friday morning that Boley is expected for a two-day visit with Arizona State beginning Saturday, January 3.

Boley is Potential Leavitt Replacement

Boley, 20, was a three-or-four star recruit in the class of 2024 depending on the recruiting service. The Kentucky native opted to play for the Wildcats. He started for much of the 2025 season - throwing for 2,160 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions during the campaign, which included a season-defining performance of five touchdown passes against Tennessee early in the year.

Boley is sure to be a competitor for the starting QB role if he is to commit to Arizona State, although incoming freshman Jake Fette and soon-to-be redshirt freshman Cameron Dyer are sure to receive opportunities to earn the job as well.

Arizona State in Play for Blue-Chip WR Transfer

Blair Angulo of 247 Sports reported that UCLA wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer is expected to visit the Sun Devils on January 3 before visiting Big 12 rivals Oklahoma State on January 5.

Gilmer, a sophomore, has caught 81 passes for 880 yards and six touchdowns over the last two seasons. UCLA's new head coach hire in Bob Chesney is sure to build a roster on his own accord - this opened the door for Gilmer to find a new opportunity.

Arizona State is sure to continue to be in the market for multiple wide receivers due to the departures of Jordyn Tyson and Malik McClain. A veteran trio of Jalen Moss, Derek Eusebio, and Jaren Hamilton, as well as promising underclassmen such as Uriah Neloms paints a positive picture for Hines Ward's room moving forward, but reinforcements are necessary as well.

