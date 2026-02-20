Kenny Dillingham Discusses ASU's Recent Developments at Quarterback

TEMPE -- Quarterback is widely the most scrutinized position in the sport of football - the same has been the case for Arizona State over the last several seasons.

Jayden Daniels, Emory Jones, and Sam Leavitt are just a small handful of quarterbacks that have garnered a mixed reception from the ASU fanbase over the course of this decade - the 2026 offseason will find a new player at the position being tabbed to lead a talented team into the heart of a challenging Big 12.

The current frontrunner to win the starting job is Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley, who Dillingham praised in a segment on local radio show "Bickley and Marotta" on Thursday morning.

Dillingham Praises Boley's Upside

The 35-year old head coach unearthed some interesting lore behind Boley's ultimate landing in Tempe, revealing that he recruited the Kentucky native while he was at Oregon, although Boley eventually committed to play for then-Kentucky OC Liam Coen.

Now, the lead man is thrilled to have the 6'5" field general on his roster - praising his talent and ultimate upside in the process.

"So, you know, that's a guy who we think has unbelievable potential for us. Young guy, better athlete than people give him credit for, has all the arm strength. You know, he was the, I don't know what you call it, like the newcomer team of the SEC or whatever freshman team, right, whatever that means."

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boley's arm talent is certainly tantalizing, with the sophomore having flashed an extensive catalog of throws from different arm slots and angles, even in SEC play.

While Boley is favored to win the starting job, he will have to compete to ultimately come out on top - the year old will receive every opportunity to do so in the months ahead.

Dillingham Wishes Former Quarterback Well

The topic of Leavitt departing to LSU was also brought up, with Dillingham wishing his former star well and keeping the general statements regarding the saga candid.

"It's just college football these days. I'm rooting for him."

Leavitt starred at ASU for two seasons, playing an instrumental role in the program's Big 12 title in 2024 and leaving the team with a monumental win over Texas Tech in mid-October. Ultimately, Dillingham sees the departure as a product of the modern landscape of the sport, and has opted to move beyond the drama into a future that remains bright in Tempe.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is greeted by head coach Kenny Dillingham before playing against Texas in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan 1, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

