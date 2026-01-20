Arizona State Set to Face Gauntlet in 2026 Schedule

TEMPE -- Several months remain until Arizona State's 2026 season kicks off - the Sun Devils open up the season at home against Morgan State on September 5.

Sights are now solely set on the next season after the official ending of the 2025 season with Monday's national title game, with outlets such as On3 already projecting what the top 25 will look like heading into another regular season.

Arizona State wasn't featured in the rankings despite earning a top-tier transfer portal class, but five other Big 12 programs were featured, as well as a team they are set to face in non-conference play - more on the gauntlet that the Sun Devils are set to face in the season ahead below.

#8 Texas A&M

Arizona State is set to face the Aggies in College Station, Texas on September 12 - in what will be the first half of a home-and-home series between the two programs.

Texas A&M is coming off of an 11-2 season and an appearance in the College Football Playoff, which will make this an incredibly challenging first test for the Sun Devils, especially with quarterback Marcel Reed returning to College Station.

#7 Texas Tech

Texas Tech and Arizona State will be playing for the third consecutive season in what has become a budding rivalry in the Big 12.

Texas Tech is coming off of a CFP appearance in 2025 despite falling to Arizona State last season, and are currently building up another pricey roster in an effort to reach another one, including adding Brendan Sorsby to be the starting quarterback.

The road game in Lubbock is shaping up to be one of the more anticipated Big 12 matchup during the 2026 season.

#13 BYU

The Sun Devils and Cougars have had something of an on-and-off rivalry over the years, although tensions have risen once again over the previous two meetings.

Brigham Young won the 2021 non-conference duel in Provo by a score of 27-17, while Arizona State put themselves into position to reach the 2024 Big 12 title game with a 28-23 triumph in Tempe.

#25 Arizona

Arizona State is seeking to return the Territorial Cup to Tempe after losing it on November 28 in what was a disheartening 23-7 loss.

Arizona lost much production this offseason, but do return program passing touchdowns leader Noah Fifita for one more season - the battle to figure out the hierarchy in the state will be a fascinating one in Tucson.

