Arizona State Insider Gives Insight on Indoor Football Practice Facility

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham has put in an incredible amount of time, resources, and energy into revitalizing the Arizona State football program over the last three-plus years - this is something that is absolutely irrefutable.

While the payoff has included a Big 12 title to conclude the program's first season as a member of the cofnerence, it's become clear that Dillingham wants more beyond a singular title.

This has extended to the 35 year old campaigning for ASU administration to better support the coaching staff, to improve the facilities the program has at their disposal, and more.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Former Arizona State Sun Devils football player Cam Skattebo (left) with head coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The efforts to improve the infrastructure of the program succeeded, and now the groundbreaking of a $55 million indoor practice facility is slated to be fast-tracked - with the price tag doubling what was originally expected.

Arizona State on SI explores how unique this future arrangement is and how it has the potential to benefit the ASU program long-term below.

Scope of ASU's Facility Put in Perspective

Arizona State insider and SunDevilSource publisher Chris Karpman revealed a tidbit in relation to Arizona State's upcoming practice facility that might be mind-blowing to the average ASU fan during a recent podcast episode.

The 170 yards of indoor field that is slated to be included in the facility is only rivaled by Texas A&M at this point, with Arizona State's 2026 opponent only hosting 160 yards indoors.

The new facility truly appears to be groundbreaking in many ways - from finally owning a permanent structure, to being able to host events year-round (including tailgating), to even share space with the volleyball program. The most important aspect of the construction of the facility is directly in-line with the growth of the football program - the $55 million dollar price tag will allow for a true state-of-the-art facility that will be an active recruiting point that coaches can tack on in conjunction with those that are already in existence.

The impressive nature of the future structure gets fully tied together by being placed directly adjacant to the northeast end zone. The location will make managing time and getting from practice to the student athlete facility/classes much more seamless for the players in opposition of having to cross a major road on a golf cart.

The future of Arizona State football is incredibly bright, and the efforts of Dillingham have a great deal to do with consequential commitments being made to position the program as a long-term power in the Big 12.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .