Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's Battle With West Virginia
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils came into Wednesday night's battle with the West Virginia Mountaineers in pursuit of snapping a two-game losing streak that put the team's season in jeopardy.
Head coach Bobby Hurley went into the game with a short-handed roster yet again, as Marcus Adams Jr. was ruled out on Tuesday night - this kept the squad at a compact eight-man rotation during the contest.
Forward Participates in Warm-ups for First Time This Season
Arizona State freshman forward Jovan Ictovic warmed up with the team prior to the game for the first time this season. Ictovic is a native of Serbia and has been working his way back in practice via Hurley.
The expectation remains that the freshman will redshirt this season with an anticipated return to begin the 2026-27 campaign.
In other injury news, Marcus Adams Jr. was ruled out for another game in Tuesday's player availability report. This absence creates a legitimate hole amongst the Arizona State wing rotation, forcing Hurley to utilize a multitude of three-guard lineups in response.
Sun Devils Show Proficiency From Three
Guard Noah Meeusen started the early barrage from three-point range with a connection in the opening minutes of the game - this early statement carried into the rest of the half, as point guard Moe Odum knocked down two looks from behind the arc, while Anthony "Pig" Johnson and Andrija Grbovic made one each as well.
Arizona State shot 5-10 on three-point attempts in the first half, which is undeniably impressive. However, the most impressive area of the first-half offensive production has arguably been the ball movement that the team has exhibited.
Arizona State Begin, Finish Second Half Cold
West Virginia built a lead of as much as seven points within the first 11 minutes of the second half behind an ice-cold offensive stretch from the Sun Devils - where they went just one of eight from the field.
The offense did respond abruptly, as a Massamba Diop dunk and three-point play by Anthony Johnson brought the game to back within a two-point deficit.
West Virginia was once again able to retake a commanding lead in the late stages of the game, as Arizona State's offense stagnated yet again - shooting 50% from the free-throw line certainly did not aid in their cause either.
Unfortunately the Sun Devils were not able to come out on top, with Saturday's game against Cincinnati becoming a near must-win to keep the season alive.
