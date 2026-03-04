Arizona State Earns Emotional Win in Home Finale vs Ranked Kansas

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) secured a triumphant win over the #14 Kansas Jayhawks (21-9, 11-6) on Tuesday night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe by a score of - in a game that has potential to double as the final time three seniors suit up at home and Bobby Hurley's final home game as head coach of the ASU program.

The Sun Devils came into the game off of a victory over Utah, while Kansas lost to Arizona in lopsided fashion over the weekend and were seeking to lock up premium tournament seeding.

First Half

Arizona State jumped out to a commanding 7-0 lead over the first two minutes of the game behind a dominant offensive start from center Massamba Diop. A second three-point knockdown from Diop gifted Arizona State a 14-5 lead roughly seven minutes into the contest.

Senior guard Moe Odum aided in the Sun Devils weathering a Kansas run with a pull-up three point knockdown, as well as an impressive needle-threading assist to forward Andrija Grbovic down low.

Kansas head coach Bill Self was ejected with roughly six minutes remaining in the half - Odum knocked down a trio of free throws to give ASU a 26-16 lead in the aftermath. The lead continued to get extended behind a myriad of factors, including a disjointed Kansas offense, Odum's continued heroics, and an impressive defensive effort.

Arizona State's lead eventually ballooned to 20 points - the Sun Devils ended the first 20 minutes of action up 40-20.

Second Half

Kansas began the second half playing with an extra sense of physicality and urgency, as the Jayhawks managed to cut the Arizona State lead to 42-30 with 16:14 remaining in the contest.

Kansas continued the offensive flurry with two three-point connections by Darryn Peterson - Diop put the run on hold with an impressive three-point play opportunity off of a strong finish.

Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson was handed a flagrant foul after pulling senior Allen Mukeba to the floor, which resulted in a hard fall - forcing the forward to exit the game. Arizona State managed to recoup momentum following the call, as Odum connected on two free throws, as well as a catch-and-shoot three point look.

Kansas eventually brought the lead down to just two late in the half, with Johnson executing a five-point run on his own will to bring the lead back up to seven. Diop finished an emphatic dunk to extend the three-possession lead. Victory was within reach with 48.2 seconds remaining, as ASU held a 68-55 lead.

Key Performances

Moe Odum - 23 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 5 3PTM

Massamba Diop - 19 PTS, 9 REB, 3 BLK

Santiago Trouet - 7 PTS, 8 REB

What's Next

Arizona State closes out the regular season with a road game against Iowa State on Saturday afternoon before heading to the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City next week.

