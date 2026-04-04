Arizona State Surging in Big 12 Power Rankings
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TEMPE -- Roughly five months remain until the Arizona State Sun Devils open up their 2026 regular season at Mountain America Stadium against Morgan State.
While much time is still in the way between now and then, the Sun Devils continue marked preparations for the massively consequential season to come - they also remain near the top of the Big 12 at the moment, especially on paper.
Follow Arizona State on SI's ranking of the top five teams in the Big 12 as April begins and teams in the league wrap up spring practices.
5. Arizona Wildcats
Arizona is coming off a bounce-back 9-4 season under Brent Brennan, but the program faces numerous challenges heading into 2026, largely due to the departures of impact players on the defensive side of the ball, including CB Treydan Stukes.
The Wildcats do return all-time leading passing touchdowns leader Noah Fifita, however, which instantly gives the 2026 roster a boost after finishing 11th in the Big 12 transfer portal rankings per 247Sports.
4. Houston Cougars
Houston is coming off an absolute breakout season in year two of the Willie Fritz era, as the program won 10 games in 2025 and defeated Arizona State in a monumental game.
Conner Weigman is returning for another season at quarterback after accounting for 36 total touchdowns a season ago, while Fritz continues to build up a physical defense that can go toe-to-toe with the elite offenses in the league.
3. Arizona State
Arizona State's placement here comes as the 2026 Sun Devils possess a question mark that no other team in this top five has - uncertainty at quarterback.
While Cutter Boley is considered the odds-on favorite to earn the starting job, he isn't nearly as established as any of the other signal callers for the most pressing competition in the league.
Despite this, Kenny Dillingham has done an exceptional job at reloading the roster via the transfer portal - this roster is noticeably the deepest, strongest, and most athletic all-around since he took over as head coach in 2023.
Ultimately, ASU has a tasking schedule, a small handful of unknowns on the roster, and is facing a lofty set of expectations - the Sun Devils should remain in the thick of the conference title race through it all.
2. BYU Cougars
Brigham Young is set to lose some of their heavy-hitters from the 2025 season, but head coach Kalani Sitake remains resilient in building consistently competitive rosters.
Bear Bachmeier returning as the starting quarterback is a positive development, and virtually all of their most strenuous games are at home - including a date with the Sun Devils on October 31.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech deserves the top spot until further notice as the defending champs of the league - as did Arizona State this time last year.
The Red Raiders reloaded in the transfer portal - continuing to build a culture of dominant defense - while also arguably making an upgrade at quarterback in Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby. The Red Raiders and Arizona State will take on one another on October 17.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.