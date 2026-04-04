Arizona State Surging in Big 12 Power Rankings

TEMPE -- Roughly five months remain until the Arizona State Sun Devils open up their 2026 regular season at Mountain America Stadium against Morgan State.

While much time is still in the way between now and then, the Sun Devils continue marked preparations for the massively consequential season to come - they also remain near the top of the Big 12 at the moment, especially on paper.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow Arizona State on SI's ranking of the top five teams in the Big 12 as April begins and teams in the league wrap up spring practices.

5. Arizona Wildcats

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) holds the Territorial Cup at the end of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona is coming off a bounce-back 9-4 season under Brent Brennan, but the program faces numerous challenges heading into 2026, largely due to the departures of impact players on the defensive side of the ball, including CB Treydan Stukes.

The Wildcats do return all-time leading passing touchdowns leader Noah Fifita, however, which instantly gives the 2026 roster a boost after finishing 11th in the Big 12 transfer portal rankings per 247Sports .

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

4. Houston Cougars

Houston is coming off an absolute breakout season in year two of the Willie Fritz era, as the program won 10 games in 2025 and defeated Arizona State in a monumental game.

Conner Weigman is returning for another season at quarterback after accounting for 36 total touchdowns a season ago, while Fritz continues to build up a physical defense that can go toe-to-toe with the elite offenses in the league.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz (left) with Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

3. Arizona State

Arizona State's placement here comes as the 2026 Sun Devils possess a question mark that no other team in this top five has - uncertainty at quarterback.

While Cutter Boley is considered the odds-on favorite to earn the starting job, he isn't nearly as established as any of the other signal callers for the most pressing competition in the league.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite this, Kenny Dillingham has done an exceptional job at reloading the roster via the transfer portal - this roster is noticeably the deepest, strongest, and most athletic all-around since he took over as head coach in 2023.

Ultimately, ASU has a tasking schedule, a small handful of unknowns on the roster, and is facing a lofty set of expectations - the Sun Devils should remain in the thick of the conference title race through it all.

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) is presented the MVP trophy and celebrates after they beat the against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

2. BYU Cougars

Brigham Young is set to lose some of their heavy-hitters from the 2025 season, but head coach Kalani Sitake remains resilient in building consistently competitive rosters.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bear Bachmeier returning as the starting quarterback is a positive development, and virtually all of their most strenuous games are at home - including a date with the Sun Devils on October 31.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby and offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich look on during spring football practice, Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech deserves the top spot until further notice as the defending champs of the league - as did Arizona State this time last year.

The Red Raiders reloaded in the transfer portal - continuing to build a culture of dominant defense - while also arguably making an upgrade at quarterback in Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby. The Red Raiders and Arizona State will take on one another on October 17.