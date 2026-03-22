Why Cutter Boley Already Leading ASU Quarterback Race

Spring football is only a few practices in for the Arizona State Sun Devils, but one storyline is already starting to stand out more than anything else: the quarterback battle. And after early spring practices, it’s starting to feel like this might already be Cutter Boley’s job to lose.

This is still technically an open competition, but if you look closely at what’s happening in practice, the momentum is clearly leaning in one direction.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arm Talent Is the Biggest Difference

The biggest difference between Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene right now comes down to arm talent. Keene is experienced, calm, and understands how to run an offense.

Coaches have already said he looks poised and in control, which is exactly what you want from a veteran quarterback.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But Boley brings something different, a higher ceiling.

From early practices, coaches and observers have already noticed that the throws Boley was making on film are starting to show up in practice. He can push the ball downfield, fit passes into tighter windows, and just has more natural arm strength. That doesn’t automatically make him the starter, but in college football today, arm talent matters a lot.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If two quarterbacks are close, coaches usually go with the one who can make more explosive plays. That gives Boley a real advantage.

Keene Has Experience, But Boley Has the Future

This quarterback battle is interesting because both quarterbacks bring different strengths. Keene brings experience and leadership. He looks comfortable running the offense and doesn’t seem rattled. That matters, especially early in the season.

But Boley feels like the future of the program.

Jake Fette (#2 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the coaching staff believes the team can win with either quarterback, they might choose the younger player with more upside so he can develop during the season. That happens a lot in college football, especially with a younger roster.

It’s not that Keene is playing poorly; it’s more that Boley might just have more overall talent.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Competition Might Last Until Fall

Even though Boley looks like the early favorite, this competition probably won’t be officially decided until fall camp. Spring practices don’t have pads, and everything changes once real contact and game situations start.

Still, early impressions matter, and right now the early impression is pretty clear: Cutter Boley looks like a starting quarterback.

Michigan quarterback Mikey Keene (7) warms up ahead of the Washington game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback battles are always the biggest story in spring football, and this one is no different. Mikey Keene is steady and experienced, but Cutter Boley has the arm talent and upside that coaches love.