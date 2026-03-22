Why Cutter Boley Already Leading ASU Quarterback Race
Spring football is only a few practices in for the Arizona State Sun Devils, but one storyline is already starting to stand out more than anything else: the quarterback battle. And after early spring practices, it’s starting to feel like this might already be Cutter Boley’s job to lose.
This is still technically an open competition, but if you look closely at what’s happening in practice, the momentum is clearly leaning in one direction.
Arm Talent Is the Biggest Difference
The biggest difference between Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene right now comes down to arm talent. Keene is experienced, calm, and understands how to run an offense.
Coaches have already said he looks poised and in control, which is exactly what you want from a veteran quarterback.
But Boley brings something different, a higher ceiling.
From early practices, coaches and observers have already noticed that the throws Boley was making on film are starting to show up in practice. He can push the ball downfield, fit passes into tighter windows, and just has more natural arm strength. That doesn’t automatically make him the starter, but in college football today, arm talent matters a lot.
If two quarterbacks are close, coaches usually go with the one who can make more explosive plays. That gives Boley a real advantage.
Keene Has Experience, But Boley Has the Future
This quarterback battle is interesting because both quarterbacks bring different strengths. Keene brings experience and leadership. He looks comfortable running the offense and doesn’t seem rattled. That matters, especially early in the season.
But Boley feels like the future of the program.
If the coaching staff believes the team can win with either quarterback, they might choose the younger player with more upside so he can develop during the season. That happens a lot in college football, especially with a younger roster.
It’s not that Keene is playing poorly; it’s more that Boley might just have more overall talent.
The Competition Might Last Until Fall
Even though Boley looks like the early favorite, this competition probably won’t be officially decided until fall camp. Spring practices don’t have pads, and everything changes once real contact and game situations start.
Still, early impressions matter, and right now the early impression is pretty clear: Cutter Boley looks like a starting quarterback.
Quarterback battles are always the biggest story in spring football, and this one is no different. Mikey Keene is steady and experienced, but Cutter Boley has the arm talent and upside that coaches love.
Right now, it feels like the job is leaning toward Boley, and unless something changes, he might be the one leading Arizona State onto the field this season.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.