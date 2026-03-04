Arizona State NFL Prospect Continues Rise up Draft Boards

TEMPE -- Arizona State's placement as a premier destination for prospective NFL players continues to grow under the tutelage of Kenny Dillingham.

The Sun Devils sent four distinct players to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week, including offensive tackle Max Iheanachor - who has been considered one of the most intriguing prospects in recent weeks, largely due to his performance at the Senior Bowl in late January.

Field Yates of ESPN believes that Iheanachor was one of the most impressive performers over the weekend at the combine, and one of the biggest risers up draft boards as a result of the athletic testing results.

Iheanachor Continues to Impress NFL World

It has widely been agreed upon that the 6'6" right tackle performed incredibly well in athletic testing, as he tied for the best 40-yard dash time amongst tackles, while also doing well in both broad and vertical jump. The measurables were impressive enough to match the athletic tests.

"Iheanachor's measurables were a good place to start his day, as he measured in at nearly 6-foot-6, 321 pounds and a wingspan north of 83 inches. He continued on with a 4.95 in the 40, showing that athleticism throughout the positional drills. Iheanachor did not play high school football, so he's still very much a developing player. But the upside is impressive. I've felt throughout the process that Iheanachor could sneak into Round 1, and the combine has only furthered the notion that he could go in the top 20 picks."

The first round was always an ambitious spot for a prospect that only started playing football five years ago, but Iheanachor's tireless work on improving, phenomenal coaching from OL coach Saga Tuitele, and production/film that match the part has boosted his profile a great amount amongst the NFL community.

Now, it isn't entirely unreasonable to believe that the native of Nigeria is set to be selected in the same range as prospects at the position that have been established longer, such as Utah's Caleb Lomu.

Iheanachor is slated to take part in ASU's pro day later in the month in what has potential to further entrench his status as a first round prospect - NFL landing spots that make the most sense include franchises such as the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Pittsburgh Steelers - his professional fate will likely be determined on either the first or second day of the draft on April 23/24.

