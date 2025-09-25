Identifying Key Arizona State Players Ahead of TCU Matchup
In today’s episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at key Sun Devils ahead of a major Big 12 duel with fellow conference contender TCU.
To listen to today's podcast, view below.
Arizona State on SI caught up with head coach Kenny Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo following Wednesday's practice - highlights from the exchange are below.
Dillingham on Relationship With Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort, Organization
“Yeah. I mean, I'm a die hard Cardinals fan. My license plate used to say card for life, like, legitimately, for my entire life, till I moved to Memphis. So I'm big fan. So they let me go out there and watch practice sometimes. Coach Gannon has been great. They've all been great. Bill Bidwill has been great to me. And so he was out there. So we’re just chopping it up. I was asking advice on roster management and the new age of college football. And, I mean, I'm just chopping it up and and picking a guy's brain who’s been really successful.”
Dillingham on Making a Statement
"Yeah, I really don't care about the statement. I care that we play our best game. But I mean, if you're 18 to 20 year old, you may have a little bit more like, oh man, everybody watch me. This is the game everybody's watching, for sure, hopefully our guys are focused on the task at hand, understanding that this is a gigantic football game. This is an undefeated team, their first big 12 game. They return their entire staff. Essentially they're trying to quarterbacks. They turn a lot of people. Good team got a great challenge at home. Still have a great environment, which I know they'll have, and don't stop playing good play football."
Arroyo on Leavitt as Scrambler
"Yeah, I mean, that's, it's tough with a guy who's, he's going to say that, but in when the lights on, that's kind of what Sam does at times. I mean, you know, obviously, if you had your way, you want to be got those sick, clean and work through rhythm and play ball and not have things present themselves that his innate ability says, I'm gonna go. Because, really, sometimes when he goes, he's just gone, because it's an innate ability.
So you see something that he just goes. The rest of it could be still going on. So, yeah, our design isn't for him to go out and be the workhorse in cowbell, to run the football or scramble around those present itself. And when it does, they're usually pretty productive. I mean, it is a reason. It's one of the primary, you know, calculators on some of the things that you look for quarterbacks. Can they extend plays? They can create plays on their own. But, yeah, he's got to do a good job of getting down and taking care of himself..."
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
