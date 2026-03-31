TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State football roster looks wildly different compared to the previous rendition, as the expected heavy hitters are primarily expected to be either players that were a bit down on the depth chart last season, or those that are incoming via the transfer portal.

The defense in particular is starting fresh in many ways, particularly at safety - as Xavion Alford and Myles "Ghost" Rowser are departing to the NFL after multiple seasons with the program.

Defensive coordinator Brian Ward instructs his players during ASU fall camp practice on Aug. 2, 2024, at Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Enter FIU transfer Jessiah McGrew, who is seeking to build off of a successful freshman season at the mid-major level. The sophomore has thoroughly impressed throughout the early stages of spring practices and is poised to engrain himself in DC Brian Ward 's gameplan ahead of the season opener on September 5.

McGrew is Prepared to Make Transition to Power Four

McGrew began his career at Florida International after coming out of high school with dreams of playing at Florida State.

Following being snubbed by Florida State once again in lieu of entering the transfer portal last December, McGrew pledged to Arizona State on January 11 - which opened the door for another talented ball hawk to be integrated into Ward's vision for a defense that has been successful over the last three seasons.

FIU improves to 3-3 and 1-1 against @ConferenceUSA teams with a 25-6 upset win at Western Kentucky (9th in this week’s @HEROSportsNews G5 Top 25).



Kejon Owens ran for 195 yards and 1 TD, and Jessiah McGrew had 2 INTs.@SSN_FIU @SSN_CUSA @fiuFBupdates pic.twitter.com/bUDmZmyOw8 — Colton Pool (@CPoolReporter) October 15, 2025

The safety has impressed those within the coaching staff with his work ethic - even leading into official spring practices. He has consistently been a standout over the last two weeks of practice to expand on the success even more - his nature as an opportunistic playmaker has fully fleshed out, particularly when attacking risks taken by QB Cutter Boley.

McGrew is much more than a player that creates turnovers even through the narratives - he is a sound tackler, has the ability to be strong in run support (much akin to Rowser), and doesn't take risks without calculating them.

Sep 6, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Devonte Ross (5) runs against Florida International Panthers defensive back Jessiah McGrew (23) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

McGrew Faces Stiff Competition

While McGrew is certainly making a strong case to start in Ward's 4-2-5 defense come the season opener, there are numerous players that are worthy in the competition as well. Lyrik Rawls is likely locked in as a starter at one of the two safety spots, while returners in Montana Warren and Adrian "Boogie" Wilson might factor into the race - although both may play in the nickel as well.

One development that gives McGrew an advantage is the overall versatility of the room, as discussed above. The Florida native is shaping up to be a consequential difference maker regardless of how the depth chart shakes up over the next five-plus months.