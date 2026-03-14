Arizona State's Defense Faces Overhaul in Year Four Under Brian Ward

TEMPE -- Much of the discourse surrounding the Arizona State football program centers on the offensive side of the ball - and for good reason, as head coach Kenny Dillingham has taken on the responsibility of cultivating strong units on that side of the ball.

Don't let the offensive questions distract from what Brian Ward has built over the last three seasons as defensive coordinator in Tempe - with his units tending to overachieve relative to expectations.

The defense faces questions that they have seldom been at the center of under Ward - this group will be largely comprised of new players and will face what is possibly the most challenging schedule of the Dillingham era in 2026. How does this new-look defense stack up heading into spring?

Defensive Line

The lone player that was a regular fixture in the defensive line rotation that is making a return solely on the defensive side of the ball is none other than C.J. Fite, who is returning for one more year in Tempe after two exceptional seasons as a starting DT.

Ward and DL coach Diron Reynolds put together a strategy that was built around bringing in complimentary transfer portal pieces, including incoming Michigan State EDGE Jalen Thompson. While questions remain about the overall turnaround of the line, news such as the unexpected return of Clayton Smith is intriguing, as is the return of interior lineman Zac Swanson and the duo of Ramar Williams/Albert Smith III.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Linebackers

The departures of key cogs within the program over the last two seasons in Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook would likely sound alarms in most scenarios, but linebackers coach A.J. Cooper did an unbelievable job in responding to the changes.

Colorado State LB Owen Long entered the fray of the position group in early January when becoming the third highest-rated transfer portal player to commit to ASU during this cycle. Long paced the FBS in total tackles last season and is sure to fill in one of two starting rotation spots in Ward's 4-2-5 defense.

Colorado State's Owen Long celebrates after making a play during an NCAA football game against UTSA at Canvas Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The hope is that junior Martell Hughes will comprise the other spot after the California native broke through with a quality sophomore season where his role was increased due to injury. Zyrus Fiaseu receiving one more year with the program was absolutely key as well. Now, the three top faces in the position group are likely solidified - while also setting the stage for Isaiah Iosefa and Mason Marden to become the next generation of stars at the position moving forward.

Secondary

Keith Abney II, Xavion Alford, and Myles "Ghost" Rowser are all massive losses to the secondary group, but savvy additions/returning talent compounded with key moves made within the coaching staff have contributed to a budding hope that everything will work out.

Rodney Bimage Jr. is poised to be a breakout candidate this fall, while Ashton Stamps, Nigel Pringle, and Caleb Chester are all very passable options at the position. Montana Warren is in natural position to be the starting slot corner, while Adrian "Boogie" Wilson will take charge of the safety room.