Arizona State Earns Pledge From Freshman Safety

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are continuing a ramped-up effort to build a 2026 roster that is contended with an equal amount of high-end talent and depth following a 2025 campaign that has been widely categorized as a disappointment.

The first nine days of the portal being open have been fruitful for the Sun Devils, as they currently come in as the seventh nationally-rated transfer class per 247 Sports.

Much of that ranking is based on the signings of four-star receivers Omarion Miller and Reed Harris, as well as linebacker Owen Long - but work around the margins has contributed to what is shaping up to be the most scaled up class of the Kenny Dillingham era.

However, work has to be done elsewhere to continue rounding out the elsewhere - safety is one of those positions, as Myles "Ghost" Rowser and Xavion Alford are both off to the NFL.

Defensive coordinator and safeties coach Brian Ward earned a commitment from Kansas transfer Lyrik Rawls in recent days, while adding to the room with the addition of a freshman group of fice transfer on Sunday morning.

Sun Devils Add Safety Transfer

Insider Chris Karpman reported that Florida International safety Jessiah McGrew committed to play for Arizona State in 2026 on Sunday.

"BREAKING: FIU transfer Jessiah McGrew has committed to ASU, sources said. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound free safety had 52 solo tackles out of 67 total and four interceptions as a true freshman in 2025. He's the No. 88 safety in the 247Sports transfer portal."

McGrew has three seasons of eligibility remaining after playing a significant role in the Florida International defense as a member of their 2025 recruiting class. McGrew's highlight of his freshman season was a two-interception showing against a nine-win opponent in Western Kentucky back in October - he also forced two fumbles on top of his total of four interceptions.

Arizona State Safety Room Gaining Clarity

The Sun Devils will definitively have a key contributor from the 2025 season back in upcoming junior Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, who earned 57 tackles, an interception, and six pass breakups in a starting role that opened up due to Alford's injury.

Rawls and McGrew figure to round out the major players in the Arizona State safety room after members of the 2025 room have opted to transfer out, such as former walk-on Jack Bal.

The Arizona State season is set to begin on September 5, when they welcome Morgan State to Tempe.

