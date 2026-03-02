Sun Devils to Host Lockdown 2027 Cornerback for Spring Visit

Arizona State has seen significant movement with some of its top targets in the 2027 recruiting class in recent weeks, as head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff continue to make progress with several talented recruits.

Heading into the spring, the Sun Devils have started scheduling visits with numerous 2027 prospects, including a four-star cornerback from Ohio, who’s expected to travel to Tempe at the start of April.

4-Star 2027 Cornerback Schedules Spring Visit with Arizona State

Throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, Arizona State has been targeting Kei'Shjuan Telfair, a four-star cornerback from Euclid High School in Euclid, Ohio. The Sun Devils first offered him in September 2025 and were named among his top 10 schools in December.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

As Telfair’s recruitment progresses, Rivals’ Greg Smith reported that the young cornerback has started scheduling spring visits to some of his top schools, including a trip to Tempe on April 3.

In addition to his spring visit to Arizona State, Telfair will travel to Notre Dame on March 28, Penn State on April 10, Miami on April 17, Arkansas on April 24, and Wisconsin on April 30. He has also scheduled official visits to Clemson, Penn State, and Miami in May and June.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While getting Telfair on campus in Tempe will be a key step in Arizona State’s pursuit of him, the Sun Devils currently face an uphill battle for the Euclid High School star.

Smith reported that Penn State and Notre Dame have separated themselves as the two frontrunners in Telfair’s recruitment and recently logged an expert prediction that the Nittany Lions will ultimately land the four-star cornerback.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, Smith’s prediction doesn’t necessarily mean Arizona State is out of the race for Telfair. With a strong spring visit, the Sun Devils should be able to make up significant ground in his recruitment.

Dillingham and his staff are looking to upgrade their secondary in the 2027 cycle, and Telfair would be a massive addition to the Sun Devils’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 139 overall prospect nationally, the No. 15 cornerback, and the No. 4 prospect in Ohio.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As of now, Telfair hasn’t set a commitment date, but there’s a strong chance he’ll announce his decision after his unofficial and official visits this spring.

While Arizona State will face serious competition for Telfair, if the Sun Devils can impress him during his April 3 visit and continue building momentum with him over the next few months, they should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.

