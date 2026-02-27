ASU Schedules Official Visit with Versatile 2027 Safety

As the spring college football recruiting period approaches, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have started scheduling official visits (OVs) with several talented prospects in the 2027 class.

The Sun Devils have locked in OVs with some of their top 2027 targets, including a three-star safety from Texas who is expected to travel to Tempe in the near future.

Three-Star 2027 Safety Schedules Arizona State Official Visit

Last week, Elijajuan Houston, a three-star safety from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, announced on X that he has scheduled an OV with Arizona State in April, writing, “Excited to be at [Arizona State Football] for an Official Visit April 16th-19th.”

The Sun Devils have made steady progress in Houston’s recruitment throughout the offseason, hosting him for a Junior Day visit in late January.

In addition to his recent trip to Tempe, the young defensive back named Arizona State as one of his top 12 schools earlier this month, along with Kansas State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, Stanford, Texas, Texas Tech, and UCLA.

Houston is one of several talented 2027 prospects who have scheduled an OV with Arizona State this spring, joining players like four-star defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile and his North Crowley teammate, four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse Jr.

The North Crowley star would be a fantastic addition to the Sun Devils’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 653 overall player nationally, the No. 73 safety, and the No. 85 prospect in the state of Texas.

Arizona State is one of three programs to have scheduled Houston for an OV, joining UCLA, which will host him on May 15, and Kansas State, which will host him on May 29.

There’s no clear frontrunner in Houston’s recruitment, with Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently giving Kansas State a 23.8% chance of landing him, followed by Arizona State at 20.8% and UCLA at 17.9%.

As of now, Houston hasn’t set a commitment date, but he’ll likely announce his decision after his OVs this spring. Getting him to campus in Tempe is a key step in the Sun Devils’ pursuit of the three-star defensive back and will likely improve Arizona State’s standing in his recruitment.

While Arizona State will face competition from Kansas State, UCLA, and other programs for Houston, if Dillingham and company can impress him during his April OV and continue to make progress in his recruitment, the Sun Devils should be well-positioned to land one of the top safeties in the 2027 class.

