Kenny Dillingham Among Best in Big 12 Ahead of Spring Practice

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham has rebuilt the Arizona State football program over the last three-plus years - taking ASU from a 3-9 season following 2022 into a Big 12 championship two years ago.

Now, the pressure is on Dillingham to rebound from an 8-5 season that was considered a bit disappointing with everything considered - especially in a Big 12 that has potential to be more challenging at the top in 2026 compared to the two preceding campaigns.

Where exactly does Dillingham stack up at the moment in the Big 12 coaching hierarchy?

16. Collin Klein (KSU)

Klein has much promise in replacing the retired Chris Klieman, but the former Kansas State quarterback has no head coaching experience and is an unknown commodity at the moment in the role. The Wildcats are set to travel to Tempe in November.

15. Morgan Scalley (Utah)

Scalley is in a similar vein as Klein, as Kyle Whittingham's longtime defensive coordinator is unproven as a lead man, but has done an exceptional job in the DC role over the last several seasons. Arizona State doesn't play Utah in 2026, but have been budding rivals in recent years.

14. Jimmy Rogers (ISU)

Rogers won a ton at the FCS level, but has a ton of work to do after Matt Campbell took much of the Cyclones' team last year to Penn State.

13. Dave Aranda (Baylor)

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda reacts on the sideline against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Aranda has had some marked success at Baylor, but two consecutive disappointing campaigns have him sitting firmly on the hot seat.

12. Scott Satterfield (Cincinnati)

Satterfield might be on the hot seat as well after Cincinnati experienced a late-season collapse to end 2025.

11. Scott Frost (UCF)

Frost is in a challenging position in his second stint at UCF, but showed promise in year one with relatively limited resources.

10. Brent Brennan (Arizona)

Brennan was the leader of a bounce-back season in Tucson in year two of his tenure, but experienced modest success prior and will need another strong season to rise any higher. Arizona State takes on Arizona to close out the 2026 season in Tucson on November 28.

9. Deion Sanders (Colorado)

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders had a rough season in 2025, but the 2026 Colorado team will have an unquestioned starting quarterback in Julian Lewis. Arizona State and Colorado rematch from the 2025 matchup in Tempe on November 7.

8. Rich Rodriguez (WVU)

Rodriguez is one of the most successful coaches in the Big 12 career wise, but is in a precarious situation in Morgantown.

7. Lance Leipold (Kansas)

Leipold is still a great coach despite Kansas suffering several heartbreaking defeats over the last two seasons that have prevented bowl berths.

6. Eric Morris (OSU)

Morris has potential to lead a real turnaround in Stillwater, as Drew Mestemaker and Caleb Hawkins followed him to play for the Cowboys.

5. Sonny Dykes (TCU)

Dykes has quietly been one of the better coaches in the conference over the last two seasons, even though the team hasn't reached the heights that they saw in 2022.

4. Joey McGuire (TTU)

Mcguire just reached the College Football Playoff, but still has more to prove after the Red Raiders fizzled out against Oregon.

3. Willie Fritz (Houston)

Fritz is one of the most underrated coaches in power conference football, and has the Cougars in a position to compete for the Big 12 title.

2. Kalani Sitake (BYU)

Sitake has been one of the most consistent coaches in the nation over this decade - all he must do now is to win the conference.

1. Kenny Dillingham (ASU)

Dillingham hasn't been coaching too long, but has definitely done the most impressive job over the last two seasons - with all context added, including being picked to finish last in the conference ahead of the 2024 season.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

