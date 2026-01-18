Arizona State Unveils Player Availability Report Prior to Houston Matchup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (10-7, 1-3 Big 12) are seeking to pick up a season-defining victory on Sunday evening against a conference powerhouse in the Houston Cougars.

The Sun Devils are facing yet another premier team in the league after a spirited effort in an 89-82 loss to the Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday night - doing so while effectively operating with an eight-man rotation.

Head coach Bobby Hurley will seemingly be tested with this unfortunate circumstance on Sunday, as the team revealed their player availability report on Saturday night - as mandated by the Big 12.

OUT

G Adante’ Holiman

G/F Vijay Wallace

F Marcus Adams

F Kash Polk

C Dame Salane

ASU Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) drives past Oregon State Beavers guard Josiah Lake II (2) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Holiman has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering what was descirbed to be an elbow injury by Hurley. The prognosis over one month ago sounded somewhat promising, but it doesn't appear as if the sharpshooter is any closer to a return to play. Wallace is definitively out for the season due to a severe ankle injury that was suffered in an exhibition game in October.

Adams is the key name here - the talented wing is set to miss his fourth consecutive contest. Adams last appeared in the January 3 loss to Colorado, which continued a string of games in which the Cal-State Northridge transfer struggled from the floor in. It is quite important for the 6'8" forward to return, as he is the only player that is currently able to naturally fill the "3" spot - it's also crucial that Hurley at least has a nine-man rotation on-demand.

Salane is officially redshirting this season - a tidbit that Hurley revealed after a practice on December 5. The center that hails out of Senegal is an intriguing prospect moving into the future, but it is clear that the coaching staff prefers to ease him into the college game with the hopes of him playing next season.

Key Arizona State Guard Set to Play

On a bright note of the euqation, it seems as if junior guard Bryce Ford will play in a second consecutive game.

The Arizona native missed the loss to Brigham Young on January 7, as well as the January 10 win over Kansas State - this was due to a lower-leg injury that had been lingering for weeks, per Hurley.

Now, Ford is attempting to build off of an efficient nine-point showing against Arizona.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

