Updating Key Arizona State Transfer Portal Developments on Sunday

TEMPE -- The transfer portal is arguably as vital to building a sustainable roster in today's world of college football than recruiting out of high school is - Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham recognizes this better than most.

The Sun Devils are seeking to build off of a two-year stretch in which the program won 19 games during - although the 2026 team will be composed much differently than the seasons prior.

Arizona State has already secured commitments from talented Kentucky transfer QB Cutter Boley, as well as Arizona native and Washington transfer in WR Raiden Vines-Bright within the first three days of the portal opening - with many more opportunities to land major talents to come.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright (7) beats Washington Huskies safety Dyson McCutcheon (21) to the end zone for a touchdown pass in the first half of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Arizona State in Position to Land FCS Transfer RB

The Sun Devils are in the driver's seat to land sophomore RB David Avit, who is set to transfer out of FCS Villanova after a pair of strong campaigns.

Avit was in Tempe on Saturday, and DevilsDigest logged a prediction for Arizona State to land the standout.

Avit is listed as 6'0" and 225 pounds - he has run for 1,610 yards over his career to this point, as well as 16 touchdowns.

Arizona State is set to return junior Kyson Brown - who entered the season as the starting back - as well as Jason Brown Jr., and Demarius "Man Man" Robinson. The future of junior Kanye Udoh remains in question, as the Army transfer remained with the talented back having been present at all bowl prep, as well as remaining off of the market.

RB coach Shaun Aguano has built up an impeccable reputation over the last seven seasons - the room that gets built up in 2026 is in an ideal spot to thrive.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running backs coach Shaun Aguano against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona State Hosting Elite WR Transfer Sunday

Former Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller is set to visit Tempe today - the upcoming senior secured 808 yards through the air in 2025, as well as eight touchdowns.

Miller would instantly slide in as the top option in a passing game that is set to lose Jordyn Tyson, although Texas Tech is considered a major opponent as well.

A wide receiver room of Miller, Jalen Moss, Derek Eusebio, and a collection of tantalizing underclassmen is a phenomenal start for position coach Hines Ward moving forward.

Eight months remain before the 2026 season kicks off on September 5 against Morgan State, but the foundation building is in full force now.

