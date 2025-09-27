Arizona State’s Versatility Proving to Be Key Competitive Advantage
When Arizona State takes the field Friday night against TCU, one of the most significant factors may not be the talent on the roster, but the way head coach Kenny Dillingham adjusts his game plan.
In a league where offenses can explode at any moment, the Sun Devils have leaned heavily on being flexible from week to week rather than sticking to one set formula.
Dillingham made that point clear when he explained why his staff isn’t afraid to tweak their strategy depending on the opponent and how the game flows.
Coach's Thoughts
- “Yeah, 100% I’m going to change based on my personnel. So we kick field goals at a higher rate. We’re struggling right now in short yardage. So we get short yardage down there, we’re probably going to kick more field goals than we have in the past,” Dillingham said.
That flexibility has already paid off. The Sun Devils have pulled out close wins in almost every way imaginable.
Sometimes it’s the offense marching down the field. Other times, it’s the defense making an essential interception. The Sun Devils have sealed games with big kicks.
- “That’s just, we’re changing our personality every week, and every game is a little different. That’s why I don’t just copy-paste the book in terms of the statistics, because I want to be able to manage the flow of the game for each individual team, each individual game.” Said Dillingham
The results speak for themselves: Arizona State is 3-1 in one-score games under Dillingham, proof that his constant adjustments are giving the Sun Devils an edge when the pressure is highest.
That type of adaptability has already shown up in Arizona State’s season. In one win, the Sun Devils relied on their defense to come up with a late interception. In another, the offense put together a final drive to score.
The Sun Devils have even leaned on the kicking game to seal results. For Dillingham, it’s proof that his players can handle pressure, regardless of how the situation unfolds.
- “We’ve won in so many ways. I mean, we won off offense, driving to score. We’ve won by kicking a field goal at the end of the game. We won off of a defensive interception at the end of a game,” Dillingham said.
It’s not just about schemes or stats. It’s about trust. Dillingham believes his players rise in the most significant moments, no matter the situation. That’s going to matter against a TCU team that blitzes at one of the highest rates in the nation and has a quarterback who can light up defenses.
Trust in the Players
That trust Dillingham has in his players and his willingness to adapt could be crucial against TCU, a team known for its explosive offense and aggressive blitzing style.
With quarterback Sam Leavitt thriving against pressure and the Sun Devils still working to find consistency on offense, Dillingham may have to balance being aggressive with being smart.
For Arizona State, the path to victory might not look the same as it did in last week’s win. And that’s exactly how their head coach likes it.
If the Sun Devils can adapt to the moment, they may just reenter the Top 25 with a statement win over TCU.
