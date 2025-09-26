Arizona State vs TCU: Game Info, Prediction, Preview, and Picks
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) are seeking to extend a two-game win streak tonight when they welcome the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1, 0-0) to Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.
The Sun Devils are coming off a walk-off 27-24 victory over Baylor last Saturday, while TCU defeated in-state rival SMU 35-24 behind one of the best performances of QB Josh Hoover's career.
Arizona State on SI covers all of the vitals for the game below - information surrounding the battle, things to watch, a game prediction, and more.
Game Information
WHO: #24 TCU @ Arizona State
WHERE: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe AZ
WHEN: 6 P.M. Arizona Time/MST
TV NETWORK: FOX
The Skinny: TCU is the second consecutive 'elite' offense that Arizona State faces - and is the second of four 'gauntlet' matchups that the Sun Devils are set to encounter to open Big 12 play.
The Horned Frogs are headlined by fourth-year head coach Sonny Dykes - who led the program to a national title game appearance in 2022, and Hoover, who has been one of the best quarterbacks in the nation a month into 2025.
Hoover has thrown for exactly 1,000 yards to this point - that is accompanied by 11 touchdowns and a top 10 QBR figure in the entire FBS.
Hoover isn't the only TCU player who should garner attention, however, as WR Eric McAlister has averaged nearly 25 yards per catch to this point of the season, while safety Bud Clark is a legitimate NFL prospect and has a pick-six to his name this season.
What to Watch: How Kyson Brown Factors In
The dynamic running back effectively missed three games after exiting the first quarter of the loss to Mississippi State with an ankle injury, as he missed the ensuing game against Texas State and only took four touches against Baylor.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham made a point to state that Brown would be back in his regular role this week, with little room for uncertainty.
OC Marcus Arroyo is thrilled to have Brown back in his normal usage - that much was clear when asked by ASU on SI following Wednesday's practice.
- "I mean, Sipp's a big part of our big part of our group. You know, he's been around us. He knows the language. He's been out a few weeks with an ankle, but to have him back in the role is going to be really, really really good. It's been good for just the ability for the whole group to be able to take a big, deep breath, take some load off, and the veteran ship, and him here in offense, and I think he wants to get back out there. He's a good spark for us, a good catalyst that we need..."
While Raleek Brown has been an early breakout star in Tempe and Kanye Udoh has had some nice moments, the running back room doesn't feel complete without K. Brown in the fold. His full return likely ensures that Arroyo can operate at full capacity as a play-caller this week, and that the game script is more balanced against a potentially challenging TCU defense.
What to Watch: TCU Defense Around Clark
Dillingham was complimentary of the TCU defense in his weekly press conference on Monday - the unit has routinely overachieved this season relative to talent. Much of the reasoning behind the success has been how the defense has operated around Clark, with unique coverages and disguises being utilized to allow the star to do what he does best.
- "Yeah, I mean their entire defense. They're playing really good defense right now, in the first three weeks, even dating back to last year, towards the end of the year, with all the returners, they're playing really, really good defense. Him being in the middle field."
- "You know what's what's tricky with with him is they do so many things on defense, coverage wise, pressure wise, that he could kind of be all over and which makes it harder to find him, harder to play away from him, because of, you know, schematically, how, you know, exotic they are with some of their shows, some of the pressures, you know, coach does a really good job, and they do a good job moving him around. So I think it's great challenge."
Prediction: 34-28 Arizona State Win
TCU is undoubtedly a worthy opponent that now has a quality win under its belt as well, but this game has the feel of another in which the Sun Devils will leverage a budding home-field advantage and a more balanced roster overall to a victory.
There is no doubt that players such as Xavion Alford and Jalen Moss will be missed, but the depth that is in place has come through over the last two games, and it's difficult not to believe in players such as Adrian "Boogie" Wilson delivering once again. An Arizona State victory would set the stage for another seismic matchup against Utah in two weeks.
