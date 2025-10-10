When Man Coverage Meets Sam Leavitt
Arizona State’s matchup against Utah is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the Big 12 season, and a lot of that has to do with quarterback Sam Leavitt. Under head coach Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils’ offense has finally found its rhythm, and Leavitt’s electric playmaking ability is right at the heart of it.
As Utah prepares to bring one of the country’s most aggressive defenses into the game, Leavitt’s ability to run could be the difference-maker.
When Man Coverage Meets a Dual-Threat
Utah plays man coverage at one of the highest rates in college football, nearly 60% of the time. That means defenders often turn their backs to the quarterback, focusing only on their receivers.
For most teams, that’s a problem. But for Leavitt, it’s an opportunity.
The sophomore quarterback is one of the most explosive dual-threats in the country. Leavitt is leading with 1,039 yards. He averages over seven yards per carry and has become known for turning broken plays into highlight runs. When teams blitz or play tight-man coverage, Leavitt doesn’t panic; he takes off.
Leavitt’s one of the best athletes on the field when he’s on the field. If the Utes run man coverage with their back turned on Leavitt, they will not be able to stop him.
That’s where Utah’s defensive strategy could backfire. Their man-heavy approach works against traditional pocket passers, but against an athlete like Leavitt, it leaves open lanes for long runs and creative plays. His playstyle has even been compared to Johnny Manziel’s - unpredictable, fast, and thrilling to watch.
Leavitt isn’t alone, either. He’s throwing to Jordyn Tyson, one of the top receivers in college football, who thrives against man coverage.
Tyson ranks among the nation’s best receivers versus man, which makes him the perfect target when defenses try to go one-on-one.
To make things even more interesting, Arizona State is expected to get Jalen Moss back from injury, giving Leavitt a much-needed second option in the passing game. Moss, who tallied over 760 yards and 6 touchdowns during his time at Fresno State, could help the Sun Devils stretch the field and keep Utah’s secondary guessing.
As Arizona State prepares for a brutal four-week stretch that includes Utah, Texas Tech, Houston, and Iowa State, Leavitt’s playmaking will be tested like never before.
If the Sun Devils want to stay in the Big 12 title race, it might come down to one thing: how well Sam Leavitt can beat Utah’s defense with both his arm and his legs.
