Sun Devils Shift Focus to 2026 Quarterback Prospects

Arizona State wrapped up the regular season with a difficult 23–7 loss to rival Arizona, ending the Sun Devils’ Big 12 title hopes and shifting focus toward bowl positioning and the future of the program.

While the result stung, the bigger storyline emerging from the 2024 campaign is the state of the quarterback room and what comes next under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

What the Sun Devils accomplished this year, given everything that went wrong, remains impressive. They battled through injuries, staff turbulence, and lopsided losses against Utah, Mississippi State, and Houston.

Yet they still finished 8–4 and stayed alive in the Big 12 race into late November. For a program that celebrated an eight-win season in 2019, the fact that this year’s finish feels like a disappointment shows just how dramatically expectations have risen under Dillingham.

A major part of that shift has been the play and resilience of the quarterbacks.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away from Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sam Leavitt

Sam Leavitt entered the season as one of the most gifted quarterbacks in the country, coming off a breakout 2024 in which he totaled over 3,200 yards and 29 touchdowns.

His ability to extend plays, make tight-window throws, and turn broken plays into big gains made him the core of Arizona State’s program.

Leavitt’s 2025 season, however, was defined by highs, lows, and a lingering foot injury. He played through significant pain in multiple games, including his impressive outings against Texas Tech, Baylor, and TCU.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His comeback drives in those matchups highlighted the difference-making upside that made him a national name.

But his early-season performance against Mississippi State was one of the worst outings of his Sun Devil career. It proved costly, knocking ASU out of early playoff consideration and weighing down his overall evaluation.

Factor in the midseason injury that sidelined him completely, and his season becomes a complicated one to grade.

Leavitt remains one of the most talented quarterbacks in the sport, and Arizona State’s 2026 outlook shifts dramatically depending on whether he returns or explores other options.

Jeff Sims

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Few players changed the trajectory of Arizona State’s season the way Jeff Sims did.

After losing the quarterback battle to Leavitt, Sims could have transferred or mentally checked out. Instead, he embraced his role, stayed prepared, and stepped in when ASU needed him most.

Sims delivered three straight wins against Baylor, TCU, and Iowa State that kept the Sun Devils in the Big 12 race.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His downfield passing was good, and his resilience and commitment to the team were never in question. He pushed the ball, trusted his receivers, and played with confidence even when Arizona State’s roster was riddled with injuries.

While Sims had rough outings against Cincinnati, Utah, and Arizona, the whole picture shows a quarterback who maximized his opportunity and stabilized the program at a pivotal moment.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Arizona State’s quarterback future is as intriguing as any in the Big 12.

The Sun Devils will return former four-star Cameron Dyer , finally healthy after an ACL injury, and welcome highly touted four-star freshman Jake Fette from El Paso. Both are long-term prospects with high ceilings.

What happens next hinges on Sam Leavitt.

Arizona State quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) fakes a hand-off during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If he returns, he is the clear starter with two gifted freshmen developing behind him.



If he leaves, Arizona State will likely enter spring camp with Dyer, Fette, and a transfer-portal addition competing in a true three-way race.

Either way, the position is in good hands. Dillingham’s track record with quarterbacks Bo Nix, Jordan Travis, Brady White , and now Leavitt suggests that whoever wins the job in 2026 will be positioned to succeed.

For a program that once celebrated simply reaching eight wins, the Sun Devils now demand more.

And with Dillingham’s quarterback pipeline stocked and evolving, the future remains bright even after a bitter rivalry loss.

