Arizona State Starting Players' Status For Week 7 Revealed
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to enter a bye week in week six of the season after a 5-1 start to the 2025 campaign.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham couldn't be more excited to have an off week - something he confirmed following the 27-24 win over TCU last Friday.
- "I want to do absolutely nothing tomorrow. Now we have some recruits in town, so I gotta come up in the morning, 7 am, and start and do that. But yeah, I am so fired up for this bye week."
The hope has been that the upcoming week off would provide enough time for key players to return, from slot wide receiver Jalen Moss to star safety Xavion Alford to rotational linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu.
Dillingham did not sound extremely confident about the status of those players heading into the October 11th game against Utah when asked by Arizona State on SI in his weekly press conference on Monday.
- "Probably not. Maybe Jalen the other two, probably not. I mean, we'll get some more information on them later, but honestly, probably not."
Arizona State on SI discusses what the prolonged absences of each player mean for the team in the upcoming matchup with Utah and beyond.
What Alford, Warren, Fiaseu Absences Mean Moving Forward
- Alford has been battling with what has been described as a 'multi-week' injury by Dillingham. It remains unlikely that Alford returns for the Utah game - expect Adrian "Boogie" Wilson to continue to step into his role as a starting player, something he has held since week three.
- Martell Hughes is sure to continue to receive reps at linebacker in the likely event that Fiaseu is unable to go once again - the sophomore secured the game-sealing interception of Josh Hoover last Friday.
- The return of Moss would be incredibly welcomed, as he remains the clearest-cut option out of the slot on the roster. The receiving options outside of Jordyn Tyson did step up in the win over TCU, but Moss would add another layer of talent and a different skillset to the group.
- Albert Smith III and Montana Warren were not explicitly mentioned, but it is safe to assume that they are in the same boat as the others that were labeled as long-shots to go in two weeks.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
