Naming 3 Defensive Players That Should Impact Sun Bowl

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now less than two weeks away from officially concluding a 2025 campaign in which the team went 8-4 in a regular season that saw mixed results come about due to a myriad of factors.

While it should be presumed that several seniors on the defensive side of the ball will participate in the December 31 Sun Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils (DL Justin Wodtly has already committed to playing), there will inevitably be opt-outs, which opens the door for the next generation of Sun Devils to step up.

Arizona State on SI singles out three players who will get no shortage of opportunities to impress in the upcoming battle below.

LB Martell Hughes

The sophomore linebacker is in a prime position to be a starter in Ward's 4-2-5 scheme come 2026 after doing an admirable job filling in for Zyrus Fiaseu, who was lost for the season following the victory over Baylor on September 20.

As a matter of fact, Hughes secured two of the most significant plays of the season for the Arizona State defense - sealing a 27-24 win over TCU with a late interception of Josh Hoover, while also creating the only turnover of the Texas Tech game by intercepting QB Will Hammond in what was a 26-22 triumph.

Senior LB Keyshaun Elliott has praised Hughes, as has head coach Kenny Dillingham - this is a springboard opportunity heading into 2026 for the rising underclassmen.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates an interception with teammates Keith Abney II (1) and Justin Wodtly (95) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

CB Joseph Smith

Smith - a freshman out of Texas - was the first defensive commit from the 2025 class.

The talented cornerback has many fans from within the program, and he will get called upon in high volume in this game. Keith Abney II declared for the 2026 NFL draft earlier this week, Javan Robinson has been absent from bowl practices, and Rodney Bimage Jr. is unlikely to play.

The activity level of the program in the transfer portal, as far as the cornerback position is concerned, will likely hinge on Smith's performance in the game against Darian Mensah and Duke.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils cornerback Joseph Smith (22) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

S Adrian "Boogie" Wilson

Wilson will be tasked with being a starting player on the 2026 team on a full-time basis, as previous starter Xavion Alford officially committed to entering the draft within the last week as well.

The Washington State transfer did a superb job of stepping in for the injured star and looks to take an even bigger step forward in the months to come.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .