Where Arizona State's Job Attractiveness Stands in Big 12
TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball head coaching position is now open for only the second time since the turn of the century following the official departure of Bobby Hurley after 11 years on the job.
AD Graham Rossini will be tasked with making another major hire as his second anniversary in the role approaches - ASU on SI explores where the job stacks up in the Big 12 - especially comparing the role to the Kansas State opening.
What Makes ASU Job Attractive
There are several layers behind what might draw a coaching candidate in - first of which is the location.
Tempe is a premium location in the eyes of many with an athletic background, as golfing is abundant, it is centrally located in a major market, and recruiting hotbeds are everywhere in the region. While football head coach Kenny Dillingham is an Arizona native, he has done a phenomenal job of selling the location pitch to recruits and coaches on his staff.
One of the other major selling points is the appearance that there will be more emphasis in supporting the program behind Rossini. The $100 million renovation to Desert Financial Arena appears to be at the front of this hope, as does the presence in the Big 12 conference.
What Are Potential Drawbacks?
One of the positives becomes a question in practice - will the commitment to renovate DFA be forwarded in other areas, including NIL?
There's no indication that Rossini wouldn't support the basketball program like he has the football, and the program has been able to reel in recruits such as Jayden Quaintance in recent years. Arizona State is also considered a "challenging" job, as they have only reached six NCAA tournaments since 2000.
Ultimately, the prospects of being pitted against elite Big 12 programs without a marked commitment to boosting NIL and supporting growth on a yearly basis has potential to create pause.
VERDICT: Third Tier of Big 12
It's difficult to justify placing the Arizona State job in the top half of the Big 12 at the moment - especially with the sheer number of elite programs currently in place.
However, Hurley did manage to serve as a conduit to show the potential to be a high-level program exists. The arena renovations, an athletic director that is more proactive, and being in a premier location place the ASU job in a similar range of Kansas State/Oklahoma State.
