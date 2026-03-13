Where Arizona State's Job Attractiveness Stands in Big 12

TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball head coaching position is now open for only the second time since the turn of the century following the official departure of Bobby Hurley after 11 years on the job.

AD Graham Rossini will be tasked with making another major hire as his second anniversary in the role approaches - ASU on SI explores where the job stacks up in the Big 12 - especially comparing the role to the Kansas State opening.

What Makes ASU Job Attractive

There are several layers behind what might draw a coaching candidate in - first of which is the location.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) leaves the game during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Tempe is a premium location in the eyes of many with an athletic background, as golfing is abundant, it is centrally located in a major market, and recruiting hotbeds are everywhere in the region. While football head coach Kenny Dillingham is an Arizona native, he has done a phenomenal job of selling the location pitch to recruits and coaches on his staff.

One of the other major selling points is the appearance that there will be more emphasis in supporting the program behind Rossini. The $100 million renovation to Desert Financial Arena appears to be at the front of this hope, as does the presence in the Big 12 conference.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates a three pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What Are Potential Drawbacks?

One of the positives becomes a question in practice - will the commitment to renovate DFA be forwarded in other areas, including NIL?

There's no indication that Rossini wouldn't support the basketball program like he has the football, and the program has been able to reel in recruits such as Jayden Quaintance in recent years. Arizona State is also considered a "challenging" job, as they have only reached six NCAA tournaments since 2000.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) protects the ball from Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the prospects of being pitted against elite Big 12 programs without a marked commitment to boosting NIL and supporting growth on a yearly basis has potential to create pause.

VERDICT: Third Tier of Big 12

It's difficult to justify placing the Arizona State job in the top half of the Big 12 at the moment - especially with the sheer number of elite programs currently in place.

However, Hurley did manage to serve as a conduit to show the potential to be a high-level program exists. The arena renovations, an athletic director that is more proactive, and being in a premier location place the ASU job in a similar range of Kansas State/Oklahoma State.