Why Sun Devils’ Win Saturday Might’ve Saved Season

Arizona State didn’t just beat Cincinnati 82-68 on Saturday night; it might have created momentum to save its season.

Coming into the game, everything felt shaky.

The Sun Devils were sitting at 2–5 in Big 12 play, confidence was low, and the pressure on Bobby Hurley was louder than ever. A loss here, especially with UCF and Arizona coming up, could’ve sent things completely off the rails.

Instead, Arizona State responded with its most complete and focused performance in weeks.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) dives for a loose ball against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena.

A Game ASU Needed

This was one of those games where both teams knew what was at stake.

Cincinnati had already shown it could compete in the Big 12, while Arizona State was still under pressure, having a rocky season.

Early on, the game was tight; however, the Sun Devils dominated in the second half. But the game came down to the final wire, exactly what you’d expect from two teams fighting to stay in the Big 12 race.

But the difference came late. When Cincinnati made a push and cut the lead to three, Arizona State didn’t fold.

Moe Odum put the team on his back in the biggest moments.

His 33-point night wasn’t just impressive; it was necessary.

When the Bearcats threatened to swing the game, Odum drilled two deep threes that sucked the life out of the building. Those shots didn’t just extend the lead; they changed the feel of the game entirely.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23), guard Anthony Johnson (2) and guard Maurice Odum (5) against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Desert Financial Arena.

Effort, Depth, and Energy

What stood out most was how connected Arizona State looked.

Everyone contributed. The Sun Devils forced turnovers, shared the ball, and actually looked comfortable playing together.

The bench gave meaningful minutes, and the defense stayed resilient when things got tight.

Why This Win Matters

Arizona State is still in a tough spot.

The Big 12 doesn’t give you many nights off, and the schedule ahead is brutal.

But this win felt different. It was a reset for the Sun Devils and could possibly set a positive trajectory for the remainder of the season.

Hurley’s honesty seems to have hit home, and the team looked refocused and hungry.

It’s no guarantee that everything turns around from here, but for the first time in a while, it feels possible.

And right now, that’s enough to keep this season alive.