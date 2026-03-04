Arizona State Reveals Starting Lineup Ahead of Key Kansas Matchup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (15-14, 6-10 Big 12) are going into the final home game of the 2025-26 season attempting to make a last-ditch effort to build a viable NCAA tournament profile, with the #14 Kansas Jayhawks standing in the way as a very formidable opponent.

Three ASU seniors were recognized prior to the game - as this is the last time that the trio of single-season members of the program will play in front of the Desert Financial Arena crowd, while Kansas continues to receive a substantial amount of attention - largely due to the presence of freshman star Darryn Peterson.

The Sun Devils and 11th-year head coach Bobby Hurley went into the game with relatively strong health fortune, while Kansas only ruled one player out ahead of the matchup - follow Hurley's ultimate starting lineup decision below.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) celebrates with guard Maurice Odum (5) against the Utah Utes in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State Reveals Starting Unit

Moe Odum

Noah Meeusen

Santiago Trouet

Andrija Grbovic

Massamba Diop

Odum and Diop have served as absolute stalwarts in Hurley's rotation this season, as both have appeared in and started in all 30 games during the course of the campaign. This unfortunately is the end of the road of Odum's time in Tempe, as the senior is set to move on following the season. There's little doubt that Odum's impact on the program in just one season will be felt years to come regardless.

Anthony "Pig" Johnson and Allen Mukeba are also playing their final games at DFA tonight, with both receiving starts to cap off their time at Arizona State.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts after a play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Johnson has been one of the best bench players in the Big 12 this season, while Mukeba has been a pillar of consistency throughout the season. Mukeba has battled through a lower-body injury that caused him to miss most of the summer, while Johnson sacrificed a starting role for the betterment of the team.

Meeusen, Trouet and Grbovic round out the starting five - the latter two have been regular fixtures in the lineup, while Meeusen had just recently become a regular starting player. Meeusen provides impressive two-way upside, while Trouet is a quality rebounder and play finisher. Grbovic provides consistent floor-spacing and has been a reliable shotmaker in key points of games.

Johnson, Mukeba, junior guard Bryce Ford, and sophomore guard Trevor Best will be available off of the bench for this contest.

Arizona State-Kansas is slated to begin shortly and will be broadcast on FS1.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .