The Arizona State Sun Devils pulled off one of their biggest wins of the season with a 70–60 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The win came just a few days after Arizona State also beat the Utah Utes by a similar score, showing that the Sun Devils are finishing the season strong at home.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena.

The game was emotional for many involved, especially head coach Bobby Hurley, whose future with the program remains uncertain. If this was his final home game in Tempe, it ended on a high note. The crowd inside Desert Financial Arena was loud all night, and fans even rushed the court after the final buzzer.

But the real story of the game was Arizona State’s defense.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026.

The Defensive Strategy That Changed the Game

One of the most interesting parts of this win was the specific defensive plan Arizona State used.

The coaching staff focused on stopping Kansas star freshman Darryn Peterson , who is considered one of the top NBA prospects in college basketball. Arizona State constantly pressured Peterson whenever he had the ball.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena.

Defenders blitzed him, forced him to pass, and made sure he never felt comfortable. Because of that pressure, Peterson struggled to find a rhythm all game. He finished shooting just 3-for-18 from the field.

That defensive focus changed the entire flow of the game. Kansas had trouble getting clean shots, and its offense never really settled in.

ASU Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) celebrates with fans after their 70-60 win over the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026.

Strong Interior Defense

The Sun Devils were also strong in the paint. Kansas center Flory Bidunga had to work for every point he scored. Arizona State big men Massamba Diop and Santiago Trouet did a great job protecting the rim and contesting shots.

Because of their effort inside and on the perimeter, Kansas shot only 29% from the field. Holding a program like Kansas to that percentage is extremely impressive and shows how disciplined Arizona State was defensively.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) drives to the basket against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena.

Key Moments on Offense

Even though defense was the biggest reason for the win, Arizona State still had some important offensive performances. Guard Moe Odum continued his incredible season by scoring key points with three-pointers and free throws.

Later in the game, BJ Freeman stepped up in a big moment. He scored five straight points that pushed Arizona State’s lead from two points to seven, giving the team some breathing room late in the second half.

Those moments helped seal the victory and gave the crowd even more energy.

What This Means for the NCAA Tournament

With this win, Arizona State may have reopened its path to the NCAA Division Tournament. The Sun Devils now have several strong wins under their belt, including victories over Kansas and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion.

If Arizona State can reach around 18 or 19 wins by the end of the season and the Big 12 Conference tournament, it could have a realistic chance of earning an at-large bid.

For now, the Sun Devils just need to keep playing the way they did against Kansas. If their defense stays this strong, they could still surprise a lot of people before the season ends.