Arizona State's Week 9 Kickoff Time Revealed
TEMPE -- The 4-2 Arizona State Sun Devils are now seeking to rebound from a 42-10 loss to the Utah Utes last week in pursuit of becoming the only Big 12 program outside of Oklahoma to repeat as conference champions in the current iteration of the league.
The Sun Devils' first step in bouncing back is a battle at Mountain America Stadium this Saturday - they are set to play the seventh-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders in Tempe in what is set to be a 1 P.M. kickoff.
Now, the Sun Devils know the fate of their week nine game as well - Arizona State on SI covers the official game info below for the crucial battle.
Arizona State's Week Nine Game Information
WHO: Arizona State vs Houston
WHERE: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
WHEN: October 25, 5 P.M. AZT
TV NETWORK: ESPN2 OR ESPNU
Arizona State and Houston are currently jockeying for a spot on a network that is widely available in ESPN2 with Texas Tech/Oklahoma State - the network designation should become clearer in the coming days.
As for the matchup that is to be between the Sun Devils and Cougars - the two are on the cusp of bowl eligibility heading into this week. Houston has an opportunity to secure a sixth win on the season this Saturday, as they host the Arizona Wildcats in a game that is set to begin early.
Houston has experienced a resurgence under second-year head coach Willie Fritz. The Cougars were an incredibly successful program in the mid 2010's under Tom Herman before flatlining under Major Applewhite and Dana Holgerson in the succeeding years.
Fritz has installed a disciplined, hard-nosed culture and has recruited extremely well behind substantial financial backing from major boosters such as Houston Rockets governor Tilman Fertitta.
Houston's lone blemish this season thus far has been a 35-11 loss to Texas Tech - they have largely handled business otherwise outside of a narrow victory over Oregon State nearly three weeks ago.
As for the Sun Devils, all eyes will be on the status of quarterback Sam Leavitt, as well as other star players such as safety Xavion Alford. Leavitt has been described by head coach Kenny Dillingham as 'week-to-week' - that seemingly opens the door for the redshirt sophomore to return as soon as this Saturday.
The potential for the tides to turn in this matchup is certainly present if Leavitt is unable to go next Saturday - until then, Houston has to be respected regardless.
