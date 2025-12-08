3 Winners From ASU's Blowout Victory Over Oklahoma

PHOENIX -- Arizona State's 86-70 manhandling of the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night in downtown Phoenix was potentially a statement victory in a generally fruitful day for the Big 12.

The Sun Devils had another exceptional offensive showing, possibly put together their most complete defensive performance of the season, and truly flexed the depth of the roster.

ASU on SI names three major winners from the near wire-to-wire win, as the Sun Devils prepare to reach the stretch run of non-conference play against Northern Arizona on Tuesday.

Bobby Hurley

Hurley continues to defy the odds that were stacked against him heading into year 11 as the steward of the program.

Hurley has dealt with several factors that had the potential to impede the roster he built, such as a brutal injury suffered by G/F Vijay Wallace.

Instead of folding, the college basketball legend has adapted and has done an admirable job thus far - one that even his sharpest critics would likely acknowledge.

There's still three months to go until the NCAA tournament field is set in stone, but it appears as if the 54 year old is once again in a position to do his best coaching job in the face of the unknown.

Arizona State's Offense

Perhaps the most direct winner of the performance against Oklahoma was the potent offense that seemingly took another step forward against a defense that only ceded 73 points per game going into the battle.

Four players reached double-digit scoring totals, every player that saw more than a minute of playing time scored, and shot 13-24 from three-point range.

There's a solid balance of inside-outside offensively, six players shoot over 37% from three-point range, Moe Odum/Noah Meeusen appear to be capable as table-setters, and the Sun Devils are truly running an offense with intention a year after

ASU Tournament Hopes

The Sun Devils moved up to number 74 in the NCAA NET rankings following the win - the key metric utilized in selecting NCAA tournament teams come March.

The typical "bubble" team sits between 50-65 in the rankings, so Hurley's team is inching towards being in position to seriously contend to be one of at least 10 programs in the Big 12 to reach the 68-team field.

There are three months until the selection show, and the Sun Devils have much work to do to build up a case - but the first signs are encouraging.

