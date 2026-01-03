Updating Key ASU Football Program Developments Following Season-ending Loss

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at three key developments surrounding the football program - from key news surrounding a coaching move, a key recruiting victory in the 2027 class, and a potential transfer portal target at the QB positoon that has emerged.

Below is a partial transcript from head coach Kenny Dillingham's post-practice media availability on December 9 - with several key points pertaining to what is to come for the program.

On Draw to Jake Fette

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches as his team practices at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during Sun Bowl week ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, I think he's super relatable. Anytime you play quarterback, I think relatability and the ability to connect to people, he can connect to people, he can understand people. He's super intelligent, super competitive. And the dude ran track, you know, this last season. So, I mean, that's just, he's a competitor that can connect to people that's intelligent, and he's funny.”

On Bowl Game Prep

“Yeah, we want to get better and become the best team we can play when we play the next game we play. The mission is to get better every single day and become the best version of us and have fun doing it. So I had a lot of fun today. I'll say that I had a lot of fun coming out here and coach football. A lot of people don't get to do that.”

On Transfer Portal Players Being Welcome to Practice

“100% if somebody wants to enter the portal and be a part of our team, they have 100% the ability to be a part of this team. This is the 2025 team. Unfortunately, this is like the bridge in today's era between the 25 team and the 2016 right? But this is the ‘25 kids team. If anybody wanted to be a part and go through prep and play in the game and be a part of this team, they have the right to do that, because this is still their team.”

On Cam Dyer’s Growth

“He's starting to understand protections at a higher rate. Still got to clean up some things mechanically, but you see some hot throws vertically. He could always throw the ball. The vertical fade is one of the easier balls you know, to throw. People been doing them since they were young. It's the timing throws and all those things that we're really trying to grow with.”

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

