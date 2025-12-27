Why Arizona State Faces Uphill Climb vs. Duke

TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football season is on the precipice of coming to a close.

The Sun Devils will officially close out the third campaign of the Kenny Dillingham era this coming Wednesday against the Duke Blue Devils in what will be a rematch of the 2014 Sun Bowl that the former won by a score of 36-31.

The game is going to serve as something of a bridge between the 2025 and 2026 teams, which inherently will gift the ACC champions an advantage heading into the game.

Arizona State on SI explores the concept of ASU being decisive underdogs in this game below.

Arizona State Beginning to Appear as Decisive Underdogs

Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports have both selected Duke to cover the 2.5-point spread that has been set for them by Vegas.

Duke has a momentum advantage, as they are three weeks removed from winning the ACC title over Virginia - they are in a position to take advantage of coming into form at the right time. Darian Mensah is playing as strongly as any quarterback in the sport, placing in the top five in the nation in yards and touchdowns.

Factors are working against Arizona State as well, most importantly of which are potential opt-outs. Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, cornerback Keith Abney II, and LB Keyshaun Elliott are among the Sun Devils who are set to sit out of the contest.

Why Arizona State is Being Discounted Heading Into Matchup

The opt-outs from starters, as well as uncertainty at positions such as running back are surely contributing to the tepid reception from Vegas and pundits from within the sport at the moment.

However, the Sun Devils have several unheralded underclassmen that are truly not being discussed enough - such as sophomore LB Martell Hughes, freshman CB Joseph Smith, and sophomore Adrian "Boogie" Wilson who should make major impacts on the game.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Beyind that group, the Sun Devils are heading into the contest intrinsically motivated to win the game. Non-CFP bowl games have become trivial in the eyes of some, but a win and 9-4 finish to the season has potential to loom much larger on Arizona State's outlook for the 2026 season than it may appear to at the surface.

Arizona State-Duke is set for a start time of noon on New Year's Eve in El Paso, Texas. The game is set to be broadcast nationally on CBS.

