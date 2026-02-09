Arizona State Transfer Portal Report Card: Safety

TEMPE -- Building towards a highly anticipated 2026 season has been the focus of Kenny Dillingham, defensive coordinator Brian Ward, and the remainder of the coaching staff of the Arizona State football program.

One of the positions that had to be properly addressed was the safety spot, as Xavion Alford and Myles "Ghost" Rowser both moved on to NFL ambitions following the 2025 season.

Arizona State on SI assesses the two major additions that the coaching staff made during the transfer portal window below.

Lyrik Rawls: A-

Rawls is a three-year player in the Big 12, and is coming off of his best season in college with the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2025 season.

Rawls is an awesome addition all the way around - the senior is a personality that fits perfectly into Dillingham's vision, while also being a phenomenal tackler and disruptive in coverage when called upon.

The only negative is that the Sun Devils will only be able to roster Rawls for one season, but the campaign is potentially set to be one that is full of highs.

Iowa State Cyclones' running back Carson Hansen (26) runs with the ball around Kansas Jayhawks safety Lyrik Rawls (2) during the second quarter in the senior day on Nov. 22, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jessiah McGrew: A-

McGrew is as obvious of a long-term play as anyone in the 2026 transfer portal class for ASU.

The Florida native earned four interceptions, forced two fumbles, and broke up four passes during his freshman season at Florida International - which sets up the underclassmen for multiple seasons of success in Ward's aggressive defensive scheme.

Expect McGrew and Rawls to fit well alongside the returning star that will be discussed below.

Middle Tennessee quarterback Roman Gagliano (16) runs the ball between FIU defensive back Mister Clark (27) and FIU defensive back Jessiah McGrew (23) during the college football game at MTSU, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. The ball was fumbled on the play but recovered by Middle Tennessee. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Retaining Adrian "Boogie" Wilson: Major Victory

Wilson discussed the implications of opting to stay in Tempe for the 2026 season after being placed in a starting role following the season-ending injury suffered by Alford following a week two loss against Mississippi State. It seemed as if leaving was never truly on the table for Wilson, although the junior will also miss the beginning of spring practices due to shoulder surgery he underwent in December.

Regardless, the return of Wilson will absolutely be consequential moving into the season, as continuity has been vital for the Arizona State team as a whole over the last three seasons - but especially for the defense. Now, Wilson will be one of the definitive leaders of the team in 2026.

Arizona State's safety group is set to take shape in the weeks ahead - and are set to debut in regular season play on September 5 against Morgan State.

