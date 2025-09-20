From Zero Stars to Arizona State Sun Devil Star
Every star has a beginning, but not every beginning looks the same. For Arizona State senior Elijah O’Neal, his football journey didn’t start with big headlines, flashy rankings, or a single Division I scholarship offer. In fact, O’Neal was a zero-star recruit out of high school. He had to fight just to get noticed.
- “You don't always have to have the biggest offers coming out of high school. You just need to have a work ethic and a strong mentality. As long as you have that, man, it's going to work out.” O’Neal said
Coming out of high school, O’Neal didn’t receive any Division I attention. Instead of giving up, he chose to continue his journey of pursuing a football career.
He went to Butte Community College in California in 2021, a decision that was met with skepticism and doubt. It was there that he quickly proved himself, standing out with his work ethic and hunger to improve, despite the odds stacked against him.
- “When you get a guy that’s hungry, and he comes to a place with resources and coaches that care, you can’t help but succeed,” defensive line coach Diron Reynolds said. “Elijah is the perfect example of that.”
From Butte, O’Neal earned a chance at Arizona State. He had all the resources he needed to help him succeed.
O’Neal had a standout 2023 season with the Sun Devils. He appeared in all 12 games his junior year, finishing with 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles of loss, and half a sack while also playing 127 snaps on special teams.
Elijah O’Neal’s Journey
- Commits to Butte Community College in California.
- O’Neal played two years at Butte and became a standout player, where he was highly productive as an edge rusher. He finished his 11-game career with 86 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, and three forced fumbles, showcasing his exceptional speed, agility, and ability to read the game.
- In 2024, O’Neal had his debut season with Arizona State, recording 29 tackles and four sacks in his breakout season.
- O’Neal started his senior season strong with the Sun Devils, and he has already had 10 tackles and one sack in the first three games.
A Leader in Tempe
Now a senior, O’Neal is more than just a player; he has earned a role as a leader. His coaches and teammates speak highly of him, saying he brings the same attitude to practice every single day: ready to work, prepared to compete, and ready to prove people wrong. His growth from a zero-star recruit to a leader is truly inspiring.
- “He bet on himself,” Assistant head coach Charlie Raglie said. “That’s the message here. It’s not about what other people think, it’s about believing in yourself.”
For O’Neal, the journey is far from finished. But if his past is any indication, his best football is still ahead.
- “Stay on your path,” he said. “Don’t give up. Because once you give up, everything stops.” O'Neal's message is clear: perseverance is key. His story is a reminder to all aspiring athletes that giving up is not an option and that the journey to success is often filled with challenges.
Elijah O’Neal’s story is proof that stars don’t define success; heart and perseverance do.
