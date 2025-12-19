Gabby Elliott Talks Finishing Career, ASU's Team Mindset

TEMPE -- Arizona State senior guard Gabby Elliott spoke to media following Thursday's practice ahead of the Sun Devils beggining Big 12 play on Sunday against Colorado.

On Individual Players Stepping Up

Arizona State Sun Devils Gabby Elliott (0) runs with the ball against Eastern Washington Eagles Madeline Gibbs (3) during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Nov. 8, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think it was just more so the team. I feel like everybody had to do something a little bit extra, just so happened for me to be scoring, but everybody had to step up and do something you had coming off the bench and having to come be starting, it was great minutes and do stuff that she's not really used to doing."

Elliott certainly stepped up in Tuesday's victory over Gonzaga, scoring 30 points in the narrow win.

On Team Coming Together Quickly

"I think that was the most important thing for us, coming from different places, when you come to a place, you got to know what your mission is and what your goal is. And we had a shared, common goal, and we are striving towards that. And I think that was the biggest thing. You have a lot of transfers, but you also have a lot of experience, so you have some people like, this is my last year."

The Sun Devils have gelled together much quicker than anyone expected, as the program remains off to their best start in program history - posting a 13-0 record going into Big 12 play.

On What Makes Coach Molly Miller Different

"She's really understanding. She's not a person who's afraid to admit when she's wrong, or even just to take more time to explain something. If you say you truly don't understand, she's like, Okay, let me, let me try to make sure you get it. Or if we're doing something in practice, she will definitely be like, that was bad coaching."

Miller has truly reshaped the program in just a brief period, as the program has potential to come close to the win total over the last three seasons combined in 2025-26.

ASU head coach Molly Miller speaks to the press at Weatherup Center in Tempe, Ariz. on June 4, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Professional Influences

"AT (Alyssa Thomas) is a really good one, Chelsea Gray. I just really like how they play at their own pace. I call them auntie when I watch them play, because, like, that's how they play. They play like, that's they play at their own pace. And that's really just what I try to do, like, not be sped up and just do what I do, because that's what I do. And them are two people who I feel right now does that with us. Like, yeah, you might know what they're gonna do, but it's them, so you gotta stop it or what. But definitely them too. They play at their own pace, and it's something I truly am trying to embody right now."

