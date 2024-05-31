Razorbacks Need Bolt From Holt's Bat, Defense During Regional
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – When the Razorbacks take the diamond Friday afternoon to face Southeastern Missouri State, Arkansas will look to bounce back after losing seven of its final 11 games. Still gifted a regional and Top 8 seed, the Hogs' have built trust over time with tournament committee members to stay home for May.
Arkansas remains in a slump offensively, scoring five runs per game and only more than 10 hits in three of its final 11 games. In and out of the line-up early on, Peyton Holt solidified himself as a trusted piece to Dave Van Horn's puzzle. Capable of playing infield or outfield, Holt is a team player who seems to make most of every opportunity throughout his two-year stint with the Razorbacks.
He has only hit 10-of-44 down the final stretch, but outside of Peyton Stovall and Hudson White, Holt is the most valuable player at the dish. During the final 11 games, he has three home runs and generated eight RBI. The senior hits .309 along with a .409 on-base percentage and .468 slugging.
Holt is also a fighter at the plate. He's only been punched out 22 times which is 15% of his plate appearances this season. All are quality numbers even if it's a slight drop-off in production from last season.
Defensively, Holt is a Sportscenter Top-10 play waiting to happen. His dupe plays to fool baserunners are great weapons to have behind a solid infield.
"There were probably a lot of people that didn’t know what the heck happened," Van Horn said. "And still don’t know what happened, and probably need to go back and watch a replay and have somebody explain it to them. It was just a real head’s up play, a real heady play."
He has a trustworthy glove and earned All-SEC defensive team honors for his performance in centerfield. He doesn't overrun the ball while fielding and has an active arm that can force outs on base.
Van Horn expressed how pleased he is with Holt for embracing his new role in the outfield. Faced with adversity with no clear role, the senior from Greenwood bided time before hearing his name in the line-up midway through conference play.
“We were just hoping that defensively in the outfield he could make all the plays he’s supposed to make,” Van Horn said. “The great [deke] play, the superstar play, the over-the-head catches, those are a plus for us. I don’t think I could have foreseen that.”
Van Horn and the Razorbacks have an opportunity to put recent woes behind them when first pitch of regional play comes at 2 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium against the Redhawks.
