Arkansas Adds Pass Catcher to 2025 Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino added a high-quality receiver to the offense with Kamare Williams' commitment Tuesday evening. With the current class barely treading water, Williams' pledge was much needed momentum for Sam Pittman's team as summer ramps up.
The 6-3, 185 pound receiver from Palm Beach Central High School in Delray Beach, Florida is the first commitment at the position for the 2025 class. Williams is considered a consensus 3-star prospect with his ranking amongst recruiting services varying from No. 57 at his position (ESPN) to No. 85 (On3). According to On3's 'industry ranking, Williams is graded with an 88.21 overall score, No. 71 at his position and No. 62 among Florida athletes.
Williams chose the Razorbacks over the likes of Ole Miss, Florida State, Florida, Louisville, Pitt and Indiana. He broke out as a sophomore during the 2022 season with 35 receptions for 916 yards, over 26 yards per catch and 11 touchdowns. Last season, he again led his team in receptions with 49 for 695 yards and six touchdowns. He showed an ability to play both ways as a junior with one interception.
Arkansas' class now holds six commitments in what has been an up-and-down cycle. However, the addition of Williams shows the Razorbacks continue attempts to climb out of the hole created after a 4-8 season last year. Coach Sam Pittman now has his team back in the top-50 of the 247sports recruiting rankings but sit No. 26 when it comes to average rating. The Hogs' are far from finished with summer expected to be a busy time full of visits, camps with a few top-200 prospects expected to be in town.
Arkansas' 2025 Recruiting Class
WR Kamare Williams, Delray Beach, Florida
K Evan Noel, St. Louis, Missouri
QB Grayson Wilson, Conway
LB Jayden Shelton, Dallas
S Taijh Overton, Mobile, Alabama
RB Markeylin Batton, Atlanta, Texas
HOGS FEED:
• Arkansas turns to new face to take mound at SEC Tournament
• Razorbacks in exclusive territory with NBA conference finals looming
• Van Horn confident Razorbacks will adjust to new rules in SEC Tournament
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook