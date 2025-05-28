Thiero’s NBA Draft decision looms as Razorbacks await final word
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The biggest question with less than 12 hours to go for Arkansas fans is what will Adou Thiero do?
The guess here is he's probably staying in the NBA Draft, but nobody knows for sure. We won't know until late this evening.
Razorbacks coach John Calipari probably has a good idea. He's just not going to say anything because that's probably Adou's story to tell.
Thiero, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward, emerged as a key player for Arkansas during the 2024-25 season.
When point guard Boogie Fland suffered a hand injury requiring surgery, Thiero stepped up to provide a much-needed boost.
He averaged 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals per game, leading the Razorbacks in scoring for much of the year and showcasing his defensive versatility and athleticism.
His ability to defend multiple positions and contribute on both ends of the floor has made him a compelling NBA prospect, drawing comparisons to established pros like Draymond Green.
A knee injury late in the season sidelined him for several games, but he returned during the Razorbacks’ tournament run, demonstrating resilience and a high ceiling for further development.
Despite a shooting percentage of just 26 percent from beyond the arc, Thiero’s play-finishing, transition athleticism, and improved inside scoring have kept his draft stock high.
At the NBA Draft Combine, Thiero addressed the uncertainty surrounding his future.
“The door is not completely shut, but we should know more this week," he said. "For me, the door is kinda closed, but my circle around, they want to hear more great things to finally shut that door.”
This cryptic statement left fans hoping for a return, but insiders remain skeptical.
College basketball analyst Aaron Torres didn't provide much hope, either.
“I would put it at less than 5 percent, maybe less than 3 percent, if Adou Thiero returns to Arkansas,” Torres said.
Torres added that Thiero doesn’t fit the typical profile of players who return to college — those needing to improve draft stock, develop further, or maximize NIL earnings.
“If things go well, [Thiero] could make nine figures, could make over a hundred million dollars playing basketball over the next decade,” Torres said, underscoring the financial incentive to remain in the draft.
The uncertainty around Thiero’s decision has significant implications for Arkansas basketball.
With Karter Knox already announcing his return to Fayetteville, Thiero’s presence would solidify the Razorbacks’ frontcourt and provide veteran leadership for Calipari’s second season at the helm.
The roster, featuring returners like DJ Wagner and incoming transfers such as Malique Ewin, is nearly set, but Thiero’s choice could prompt further portal activity if he stays in the draft.
Hogs coach John Calipari has expressed satisfaction with the current roster on one of his rare occasions from taking a break dodging the local media.
“I like what we have," Calipari said. "I like where we stand right now. We have the ability to do more if we choose. Sometimes less is more like last year.
"We ended up playing six guys, seven guys, and all of a sudden, we’re as good as anybody in the country. So, we’ll see how it plays out. We’re ready for whatever happens.”
Most mock drafts project Thiero as a second-round pick, with some seeing his upside as worthy of a late first-round selection if his medicals check out.
His defensive switchability, seven-foot wingspan, and high motor remain attractive to NBA teams, though shooting consistency is cited as an area for improvement.
“Between the open-floor athleticism for transition offense, the play-finishing, defensive playmaking and now the tougher driving ability, teams could start to talk themselves into an outlier, non-shooting wing or combo forward,” one NBA analyst said.
Whatever he's going to decide has probably already been settled. Maybe the only thing — and glimmer of hope for Razorback fans — could be a negotiation for an NIL offer from Arkansas to make returning a more viable option.